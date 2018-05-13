Happy Mother’s Day Text Messages & Facebook Status Ideas 2018

It’s Mother’s Day and perhaps you live far away from your mom. Or, maybe your mother is no longer with us. Whatever the case, the day is a special time to honor and remember the special women in our lives. If you’re sending your mom, wife, aunt, sister, or grandmother a “Happy Mother’s Day” text message or want to post a cute Mother’s Day Facebook status, read on below for some ideas for 2018.

Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day … to hide the fact that I’m your favorite. Happy Mother’s Day! – Homemade Gifts Made Easy

A funny post or text message for the occasion is always a good way to go, especially if you’re not the sentimental type. And, it gets the message across that you’re thinking of your mother and shows you care.

It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it. – The Golden Girls

Who doesn’t love The Golden Girls? The series was filled with quotes about strong women, with funny anecdotes. Some other funny quotes from the show include, “People waste their time pondering whether a glass is half empty or half full. Me, I just drink whatever’s in the glass” and “Why don’t I just wear a sign that says ‘Too Ugly to Live'”.

First my mother, forever my friend. – Semi Delicate Balance

Mother’s Day is observed each year in the United States on the second Sunday in May. The holiday was established by a woman named Anna Jarvis and the first Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 10, 1908. But, the day was not made an official U.S. holiday until 1914.

Dear Mom, For enduring the blood curdling torture of my adolescent years, I promise to always keep your electronics functional. Happy Mothers Day! – Funny Mother’s Day Wishes

Anna Jarvis, the creator of Mother’s Day, originally came up with “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs”. These were completely unlike the concept of Mother’s Day. According to History.com, the purpose of these clubs was to teach women “how to properly care for their children.”

Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met. – Marguerite Duras

The french novelist, Marguerite Donnadieu, was most known as Marguerite Duras. She was also a playwright, screenwriter and a filmmaker. On an interesting note, Duras was born the same year that Mother’s Day became an official, national holiday. Duras died in 1996, at the age of 81.

You know every story, every wound, every memory. Their whole life’s happiness is wrapped up in you… every single second. – Stepmom

The movie Stepmom stars Julia Roberts in the stepmother role, and Susan Sarandon in the mother role. As Sarandon’s character is dying of cancer, she battles with Roberts’ character, for power over the children. It’s a dramatic comedy, available on Amazon and is a great movie to watch on Mother’s Day.

Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother. – Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey never had children and doesn’t have plans to ever become a mother. Entertainment Tonight once asked Winfrey if she regretted not having kids and her response was, “When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children … I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

I don’t always remember to tell my Mother how much I Love her, but when I do, it’s not plastered on Facebook. – Profile Rehab

Many associate the carnation as the official flower of Mother’s Day. A white carnation means that one’s mother has passed away. Colored carnations are for life.

Mom, I got all my best qualities from you. Aren’t we lucky that you had enough for both of us? – Homemade Gifts Made Easy

According to CNN, what made Mother’s Day creator Anna Jarvis come up with the idea was that, Jarvis’ mom Ann Reeves Jarvis had hoped that someone would dedicate a day to honor mothers. In 1905, her mother died and Jarvis made it a point to make her mother’s dream come true.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who fed me as a baby and through most of my twenties. – Someecards

SomeECards has a ton of funny Mother’s Day quotes and wishes for the day. Other quotes for text messages and social media statuses from SomeECards include, “I love that we don’t need to even say out loud that I’m your favorite child”; “Mom thanks for bringing me into a world where love can be expressed electronically”; “Happy Mother’s Day to someone smart enough to avoid motherhood”; and “Thanks for always thinking about me to the detriment of your own mental health.”

A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s. – Princess Diana

There are many specials and shows covering Mother’s Day this year, but they are also gearing up for the Royal Wedding. Princess Diana’s son Prince Harry is set to wed actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.