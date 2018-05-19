Royal Wedding Ratings: How Many Are Watching Harry-Meghan vs. William-Kate vs. Charles-Diana?

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is only just now happening, and viewers are already wondering how the ratings and views will compare to other large royal weddings, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Diana. Here is what we know so far. This is a developing story. Exact viewership numbers will be updated later this afternoon once accurate updates are verified.

More People in the U.S. Watched the William-Kate Wedding vs. the Charles-Diana Wedding

The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, which took place in 2011, had nearly 23 million viewers in the United States alone, Deadline reported. The wedding was broadcast from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. Eastern across 11 networks, and ratings made network history. The combined viewership was 22.77 million, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, BBC America, CNN, E!, Fox News, MSNBC, and TLC.

Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981 was viewed by 17 million people across three broadcast networks, in a time before cable, Deadline reported. Comparing households in the U.S., the William-Kate wedding had 18.6 million views vs. 14.2 million for Charles-Diana. Charles’ wedding to Camila Parker Bowles drew far fewer views: only 3.65 million viewers.

More People in Britain Watched the Charles-Diana Wedding on TV vs. the William-Kate Wedding

And how did British viewers compare? Nearly 27 million British TV viewers watched the William-Kate wedding live on three TV broadcast channels, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, nearly 28.4 million British TV viewers watches the Charles-Diana wedding live. Although the William-Kate wedding drew a slightly smaller number of viewers than the Charles-Diana wedding, it still was among the top 10 programs ever watched in the UK.

Worldwide, the numbers are even more different different. It was estimated that across the world, 750 million people watched Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981. It’s unclear why this estimate, shared by BBC in 1981, is so very different from the U.S. and British totals listed above, especially since there were no Internet views to add to those numbers back in 1981.

Worldwide numbers for William and Kate were estimated to include tens of millions around the world, including 72 million live streams on YouTube and 36.7 million watching on TV in the UK alone. These numbers still seem to indicate that far more people watched the Charles-Diana wedding live, across the world, than the William-Kate wedding. However, there are even more Internet numbers to account for when it comes to William and Kate, which may get the totals closer. For example, 9.4 million watched on the BBC website.

Here Are the Current Estimates for Harry & Meghan’s Wedding

Right now all we have are estimates and projections for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. We will update this story later today or this afternoon with more exact estimates. Current projections are estimating that more than three billion people will watch Harry and Meghan’s wedding, compared to the two billion who watched the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marry at Westminster Abbey. Keep in mind that these numbers, provided by Harper’s Bazaar, include TV and Internet view estimates.

However, some people doubt the two billion estimate for William and Kate’s wedding. Deadline reported that the largest ever global audience for a TV event was 1 billion in 2008 for the Olympic games in Beijing. It was doubtful that 1/3 of the world’s population at the time watched the royal wedding, skeptics said at the time.

But now that skepticism is going to be put to the test, with some sources estimating 3 billion will be watching Harry and Meghan’s wedding both on TV and online. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that their wedding will have the greatest views and ratings yet, considering how many more people have access to the Internet and are using social media now than even as recently as 2011. Only time will tell. We will update this story later this afternoon, when exact estimates are available for the wedding.