Scott Hutchison Missing: Frightened Rabbit Singer Vanishes

Scott Hutchison, a member of the Scottish band, Frightened Rabbit, has gone missing after leaving a cryptic message on Twitter.

“Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones,” Hutchison wrote on Twitter on the afternoon of May 8, 2018. He followed that up with another message that read, “I’m away now. Thanks.” He hasn’t been seen since.

Those messages, both posted on May 8, were the first times he had tweeted since April 27.

Fans filled Hutchison’s Twitter thread with messages of encouragement and support. “Very much hoping your ok bud. Lots of love for you. things are always worse in our heads then in reality. Here for you as always,” wrote one man. “Start anew, brother. There are many days ahead to be better than we’ve been,” wrote another.

His family is urging Hutchison to get in touch with them. Frightened Rabbit is a Scottish indie band. According to Daily Variety, Hutchison, who is 36, “has not been seen since he left a hotel near Edinburgh last Wednesday (May 8). His family has reported him missing and police in the city are requesting information on his whereabouts. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.”

The band has posted several messages expressing deep concern about Hutchison. “We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning. Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going…” the band wrote on May 10, 2018.

Another tweet read: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).”

His brother posted a plea for information on Instagram, writing, “Has anyone seen my brother/bandmate/best friend? He’s in a very fragile state and has been missing since last night and we’re all incredibly worried. He was in a hotel in South Queensferry and hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1am. Please repost and share and get in touch if you have any info. His phone is with the police. If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you’re safe please? We love you very much x.”

Hutchison was seen on surveillance video leaving the Dakota Hotel, but he then vanished, according to BBC Scotland.

According to BBC, the band released its “debut album Sing the Greys in 2006, and went on to release four more albums. Scott also released a solo record called Owl John.” Scott and his brother, Grant, recently formed a new group called Mastersystem, according to BBC.