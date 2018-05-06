‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Premiere Online

The second season of I’m Dying Up Here, which is produced by Jim Carrey and stars the likes of Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano and Clark Duke, premieres Sunday, May 6, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch Showtime on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With all of these services, you can either watch Showtime live as it airs, or you can watch any of Showtime’s on-demand content, which will include all I’m Dying Up Here episodes once they air.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live Showtime and all of Showtime’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The Showtime channel, which costs $8.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the Showtime channel, you can watch I’m Dying Up Here episodes live, or you watch them on-demand after they air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: Showtime is a $8 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus Showtime. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package and Showtime, you would get 60-plus channels, including Showtime, for just $18 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch I’m Dying Up Here episodes live, or you can watch them on-demand after they air. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Hulu: Whether you have Hulu or Hulu With Live TV, or you’re signing up for a new account, Showtime can be added for $8.99 per month. With this option, you can watch I’m Dying Up Here episodes live, or you can watch them on-demand after they air.

Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Showtime is a $10.99 per month add-on that can be added to your Fubo channel package. You can add it to your existing FuboTV account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus Showtime.

Once signed up, you can then watch I’m Dying Up Here episodes live, or you can watch them on-demand after they air. For either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.