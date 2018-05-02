How to Watch All ‘Rocky’ Movies Online for Free

One of the greatest and most revered sports movie franchises of all-time, the first seven Rocky films have amassed a worldwide box office gross of over $1.4 billion, won various awards and given fans countless memorable scenes and characters.

Whether you want to watch how the series all started with the 1977 Best Picture winner, or Rocky solving the Cold War in Rocky IV, or his transition from the center of the ring to the corner as Michael B. Jordan’s trainer in Creed, all of the films (with the exception of Rocky Balboa, the 2006 movie) are now available to watch online for free via Amazon Prime.

If you already have a Prime account, you can head to the Amazon website to start watching the Rocky movies at no cost. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right here, then immediately begin watching the movies.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch each of the seven movies on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then follow the subsequent links to watch whatever movie you want:

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rocky Balboa (not included with Amazon Prime. You can rent it for $3.99 or buy it for $14.99)

Creed

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch directly on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the movies online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s on-demand movies and TV shows, including six of the seven Rocky movies. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here.

Amazon Prime: The best overall value. In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs $6.49 per month after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch directly on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Preview

As is the case with many film franchises, the original movie is widely recognized as the most critically acclaimed, with a 93 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Rocky, which featured a no-name boxer (Sylvester Stallone) going toe-to-toe with the world heavyweight champ (Carl Weathers) in the ultimate underdog story, won the 1977 Oscar for Best Picture, while John G. Avildsen took home the Academy Award for Best Director and Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad won for Best Film Editing. It also received nominations for Best Actor (Stallone), Best Actress (Talia Shire), Best Supporting Actor (Burgess Meredith and Burt Young), Original Screenplay (written by Stallone), Original Song (“Gonna Fly Now”) and Sound.

The sequel (1979), which saw Rocky and Apollo going at it again, is the most popular of the original five with fans (as opposed to critics) on Rotten Tomatoes, while the third movie in the series (1982), which introduced Mr. T into the fray as Rocky’s newest opponent, Clubber Lang, is also generally looked at favorably.

Rocky IV, which pitted Rocky against USSR super boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in a movie that had all kinds of social commentary and undertones, received mostly poor reviews from critics but also has some of the most memorable moments in the series and is typically liked by fans.

Then there’s Rocky V, which we don’t talk about.

Rocky Balboa re-introduced the series in 2006 after a 16-year hiatus and became the highest-rated film among critics since the original Rocky, then the series took anther huge step forward with Creed.

Featuring megastar Michael B. Jordan as the late Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis, and Rocky as his trainer, Creed received a whopping 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and will have its own sequel coming out in November of 2018.