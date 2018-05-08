Watch Roseanne Online: How to Stream the Original Series

Back in the late ’80s, Roseanne was a show like no other. Fronted by comedian Roseanne Barr, the sitcom focused around a working-class family from Illinois who struggled with realistic problems that many households could relate to. Roseanne never sugarcoated any issues, but still managed to solve problems with practicality and love. That’s one of the reasons why the show was able to pick right back up from where it left off (well, sort of) when the show was rebooted this year.

Not only did the show constantly score high in the Nielsen ratings, but the fact that it was a show focused on a working mom of three made it an important part of television history. The fact that the cast of Roseanne looked more or less like people that its audience would run into on a daily basis made it even more engaging. Originally running for nine seasons and spanning 222 episodes, the latest season started up in March of 2018 after being off the air for 21 years.

Curious about how to start watching Roseanne starting from the pilot? Here’s how to stream Roseanne online so that you’re all caught up for the latest episodes.

How to Watch Roseanne Online & Stream the Complete Original Series

Among the streaming services, Amazon Prime has exclusive rights to the first nine seasons of Roseanne. Here’s how to watch:

If You Already Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head to the Amazon website to watch any Roseanne episode from Seasons 1-9.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device, you can do so via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to stream Roseanne online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a couple of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming, photo storage and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s on-demand movies and TV shows. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It includes all the same things as the Amazon Prime option, but it comes with a six-month free trial and costs just $6.49 per month or $49 per year after that.

Once you’re signed up, you can either watch Roseanne episodes on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

How to Buy & Stream Individual Roseanne Episodes & Seasons

If you would rather own the episodes but still want to have a digital library so you can watch on different devices, you can buy episodes through iTunes. Individual episodes costs $0.99, seasons cost $19.99, and the entire series is priced at $69.99.

Where to Buy Roseanne Seasons on DVD

Another option, if you prefer being able to watch episodes without being reliant on an internet connection, is to buy individual seasons or the entire series on DVD, which you can do via the following links:

NOTE: Spoilers from the first nine seasons to follow

How Many Roseanne Seasons Are There?

The original show had nine seasons and aired from 1988 to 1997. To be fair, a lot of fans of the show don’t consider the ninth season to have been part of the show, as the format was nothing like the other eight. In the last season, the Conner family wins the lottery, only for the last episode to reveal that the storyline was simply fiction written by Roseanne. The reboot from this year is officially the 10th season of the series.

Roseanne Season 1

23 Episodes | October 1988 – May 1989

The first season of Roseanne focused a lot on the relationship between Roseanne and her husband, Dan. The topic of divorce is mentioned in the third episode, which is something most family sitcoms never addressed. While Roseanne and Dan are happy together, they prove that there’s always room for improvement in every marriage. Family friction is also touched on this season, with Dan not too happy about Roseanne’s sister’s involvement in their lives. As a bonus to this season, you can catch a young George Clooney playing the part of Roseanne and Jackie’s supervisor at work.

Roseanne Season 2

24 Episodes | September 1989 – May 1990]

Season 2 is all about exploring new industries. After Roseanne and Jackie both quit Wellman Plastics, Roseanne goes on a mission to try out new forms of employment. While Roseanne tries her hand at telemarketing, Jackie decides she wants to join the police academy — which leaves Roseanne feeling a little lonely. Actor Stephen Dorff makes an appearance this season as Becky’s boyfriend Jimmy Meltrigger.

Roseanne Season 3

25 Episodes | September 1990- May 1991

Season three focuses a lot on the kids — especially since they’re growing up so fast. Both Becky and Darlene are getting serious about dating, Becky starts acting up in school, and DJ starts scaring his parents by owning a collection of dismembered dolls. Y’know, typical kid stuff. Alyson Hannigan and Brad Garrett both have small roles this season.

Roseanne Season 4

25 Episodes| September 1991 – May 1992

The fourth season of Roseanne covers some dark topics, like the infidelity of Roseanne and Jackie’s father, and the fate of the bike shop that Roseanne and Dan open at the start of the season. Neil Patrick Harris appears for just one episode, playing his famous role as Doogie Howser in a dream sequence during the 16th episode. Also, fans of The Big Bang Theory will get to see Johnny Galecki as Darlene’s on-again, off-again boyfriend. Galecki appeared in over 90 episodes.

Roseanne Season 5

25 Episodes| September 1992 – May 1993]

Starting with a two-parter, this season features Roseanne and Dan figuring out how to earn money to support their household. They can’t even make ends meet to keep their electricity running, showcasing the struggle of unemployment. One episode also depicts domestic violence, after it’s revealed that Jackie has been beaten up by a boyfriend — which lands Dan in jail after he chooses to fight him back.

Roseanne Season 6

25 Episodes | September 1993 – May 1994]

If you’re looking for the episode where Roseanne and Dan smoke pot, this is the season. Another big reveal is Jackie’s pregnancy, which happens after she has a one-night stand with a man named Fred. As Laurie Metcalf was actually pregnant at the time of filming, the show’s writers were able to create a plotline around it. Jackie gives birth to a son named Andy near the end of the season and also ends up marrying Fred (after some doubt) during a small in-house ceremony.

Roseanne Season 7

26 Episodes | September 1994 – May 1995]

In season seven, Darlene’s college drug use is out in the open — and her parents aren’t too pleased. But the biggest thing to happen this season is Roseanne’s pregnancy announcement. Sharon Stone and Ellen DeGeneres both make memorable cameos this season.

Roseanne Season 8

25 Episodes| September 1995 – May 1996]

Roseanne delivers her baby, a son they name Jerry Garcia, early on in season eight — and just a short time later, Darlene announces that she’s pregnant with David’s child. Two episodes also take place at Disney World, and the near the end of the season — at Darlene and David’s wedding — Dan suffers a life-changing heart attack. Jenna Elfman plays a hitchhiker in the season’s seventh episode.

Roseanne Season 9

24 Episodes | September 1996 – May 1997]

During the show’s final season, the family wins the lottery. As Dan and Roseanne are still fighting over the fact that he broke his post-heart-attack diet, Dan eventually has an affair and the two break up. Darlene’s baby is born, and she’s premature — which causes her to have to stay in the hospital for an extended amount of time. It’s revealed at the end that much of the show was Roseanne’s imagination and that Dan had actually passed away after his heart attack. This plotline was retconned for the reboot.

What Are the Best Roseanne Episodes?

During the original run of the show, there were multiple episodes that stood out as being fan-favorites. If you’re trying to watch the season quickly, there are certain episodes you shouldn’t skip.

Here’s a list of the best Roseanne episodes from the first nine seasons:

Season 1, Episode 23: “Let’s Call It Quits”

The first season finale shows Roseanne taking a stand for women at the Wellman Factory after the new supervisor, a “real slimeball,” gets on everyone’s nerves. Even though the decision leaves Roseanne unemployed — which is major, with three school-aged kids in the house — her pride is more important.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Inherit The Wind”

In the season premiere of the second season, Becky finds herself in a very embarrassing situation — she farts in front of everyone while wrapping up a speech for the student council. Darlene can’t help but mock her. “Just as she completes the line…it happened,” she says. “Becky. Cut. The Cheese.” Becky gets the nickname of “Conner the bomber,” which is a mortifying scenario for all.

Season 2, Episode 14: “One For The Road”

While many shows had an episode that explained the dangers of underaged drinking, this second season episode isn’t just a PSA. While Becky is in charge of the house while Dan and Roseanne are out, her and her friend Dana — who’s over to work on a “Women of the ’90s” project — get drunk off of strongly-made “Tornadoes,” and talk about boys as the room spins. Becky needs to explain the whole situation to Dana’s mother while feeling the after-effects.

Season 2, Episode 18: “I’m Hungry”

Roseanne’s weight was mentioned on the show a few times — and it’s important, as “lose weight” is a popular New Year’s Resolution for many of us. After she’s unable to fit into an old pair of jeans, Roseanne tries to diet and goes a little overboard. Dan is nothing but supportive of his wife before the madness starts, lovingly stating at first that the two have “grown together.”

Season 2, Episode 22: “April Fool’s Day”

One thing in life is certain — taxes have to be done every year. And sometimes, the forms can be a little confusing. That’s why this episode, which focuses on Dan and Roseanne trying hard to make the tax deadline, is such a classic. “You’re at line twelve, business income,” Roseanne quips. “We just tell them it’s none of their business.”

Season 6, Episode 4: “A Stash From The Past”

Roseanne can’t believe it when she finds weed in David’s room. But it turns out it’s her own stash, from years ago. So, Roseanne and Dan figure out the best thing to do is to smoke it. At first, Jackie can’t believe what’s happening, especially since Roseanne chooses to roll a joint right in the living room. “You’re using the coffee table Mom gave you?” she says. “And you’re doing it all wrong.” This episode was so memorable that TV Guide added it to their “100 Best Episodes” list back in 1997.

Season 7, Episode 13: “Rear Window”

It must be strange to learn you live next door to nudists, but that’s exactly what happens to Roseanne and Dan. Not only are they nudists, but they’re old nudists. Feeling as if the Conner family is a little too interested in their alternative lifestyle, they plant a hedge for more privacy. “I hope I don’t look like that when I get old,” Dan says. “I hope not too Dan, because that’s the wife,” Roseanne retorts.

Who Are the Actors in the Roseanne Cast?

The show is led by Roseanne Barr, who started her career in stand-up comedy and has since served as a judge on Last Comic Standing. Here are the other actors who were prominently featured on the show:

While Goodman had made a name in comedy thanks to being one of the most popular repeat-hosts of Saturday Night Live, his role on Roseanne was a key part of his career. His chemistry with Barr helped make the show a success, which was yet another reason why the plotlines of season 9 are a bit harder to watch.

Between 1992 and 1994, Metcalf won three Emmy awards in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Jackie. She was nominated in 1995, but broke her winning streak. Metcalf’s career skyrocketed after being on Roseanne. Most recently, she co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird.

Gilbert has had recurring roles in popular television series like The Big Bang Theory and E.R. since the original run of Roseanne ended. Aside from acting in the reboot, she’s also listed as an executive producer of the new series. The behind-the-scenes role is nothing new, as she’s also been working as an executive producer of The Talk, where she also serves as a co-host, since 2011.

(seasons 1 through 5, and season 8)

Lecy Goranson briefly left Roseanne after the end of season five, as she wanted to work on her education. But she didn’t sever ties with the show — she came back in season 8, and the show didn’t hide the fact that there were two Becky’s cast. Her next big role after Roseanne was in the film Boys Don’t Cry in 1999.

(seasons 6, 7, and 9)

As the second Becky, Chalke has some big shoes to fill. Luckily, she was a huge fan of the show and managed to do a great job on set. But her biggest role thus far has been playing Dr. Elliot Reid on the comedy Scrubs. She also had an important story arc on How I Met Your Mother.

Michael Fishman’s most important acting credit thus far has been on Roseanne. While he didn’t quit acting after the show aired, he only had bit parts on select shows like Walker, Texas Ranger until the reboot was announced.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Roseanne?

A lot of famous actors today helped get their start with either a cameo or extended storyline on Roseanne. Here’s a list of the most important Roseanne guest stars:

George Clooney as Booker Brooks

George Clooney was known for appearing on The Facts of Life, but he also had an important role in the first season of Roseanne. Clooney played factory foreman Booker Brooks between 1988 and 1991 and was seen less after both Roseanne and Jackie quit Wellman Plastics. A few years later, he booked his breakout role on E.R.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as George

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wasn’t on the show for long — he played a wordy kid named George who was friends (somewhat) with DJ Conner. As a kid, George was boring and often dragged down conversations. That’s not the same as the actor who played him, who ended up on the A-List.

Alyson Hannigan as Jan

Before she was on Buffy, Alyson Hannigan played Becky’s friend Jan, who appeared in just one episode back in 1990 called “Like, a New Job.”

Tobey Maguire as Jeff

Much like Alyson Hannigan, a young Tobey Maguire was only featured in one episode. He played Jeff, a diner patron who was buddies with Barry, a guy who Darlene has a crush on in the episode “Valentine’s Day.”

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Roseanne?

Roseanne was created by Matt Williams, who based the show around what he knew. In a 2013 interview with Today, Williams said that his father worked in a factory and his mother was a waitress who later became a beautician. He said that all of his uncles helped inspire the character of Dan and that even the Conner’s home was based on his grandmother’s house.

While Williams and Barr are both credited as show writers, the show also had a lot of big names who went on to other significant projects. Here are just a few of the people who lent a hand in shaping Roseanne.

Amy Sherman-Palladino: Roseanne Writer

Known best for creating Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino worked on Roseanne for four years. She told the LA Times that she enjoyed how the writers were able to take one concept, like Darlene getting her period, and turn it into a full episode.

Joss Whedon: Roseanne Writer

Before writing, producing, and directing Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Joss Whedon wrote multiple episodes of Roseanne when he was just 24-years-old. He’s credited as writing five of the episodes that appeared in season two.

Gail Mancuso: Roseanne Director

Like all sitcoms, the show has had multiple directors — but Gail Mancuso is one of the most notable. She’s credited as directing 51 episodes of the series and has gone on to direct popular shows like Friends, Ellen, Reba, Gilmore Girls, Scrubs, and 30 Rock.

Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner: Roseanne Executive Producers

Carsey and Werner are credited as the top producers of Roseanne, both having worked on 221 episodes of the show from beginning to end. Afterward, both went on to work on That ’70s Show and Grounded for Life.

Chuck Lorre, Eric Gilliland, and Danny Jacobson also had a hand in writing episodes of the show. Tom Arnold, Roseanne Barr’s then-husband, has credits in both writing and producing a few Roseanne episodes.

Where Roseanne Ranks in the Television Pantheon

There’s a reason why the Roseanne reboot already got renewed for another season. In a time where television focused on the glamorous and successful, Roseanne handled serious issues in a way that actual households at the time would have handled them — often, with a bit of biting humor. “Not to put too fine a point on it, Roseanne is off to a terrifically hilarious start,” The New York Times stated back in 1988, shortly after the airing of the first episode. “Roseanne is never at a loss for a zinger.”

The relationship between Dan and Roseanne was also one of the reasons why the show stood out While they had issues at times, and playfully called each other “scum” and joked about regretting their marriage, nothing could hide their deep connection. When thinking of the most influential sitcoms on television, Roseanne nears the top of the list. As creator Matt Williams said, “I don’t think you would have Mike & Molly without Dan and Roseanne.”