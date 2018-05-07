Running Wild With Bear Grylls Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Online

Running Wild With Bear Grylls returns for Season 4 on Monday, May 7. New episodes–there are eight of them in Season 4–will air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, but it’s also very easy to watch the show online.

Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch NBC–either live or on-demand–on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also has an option that lets you watch a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, because Hulu With Live TV includes Hulu’s complete on-demand library, you can watch new episodes after they air if you missed them live.

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Preview

This show has brought in a bevy of big-time celebrities through the first three seasons, and this one is no different.

Season 4 premieres with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt teaming up with Bear on an expedition to Kenya. The 37-year-old has starred in Inception, Looper, Don Jon, 50/50 and Snowden among many other roles, and he won an Emmy for “Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Social TV Experience” for HitRecord on TV, the show he created and hosts.

The next two episodes bring in a pair of actresses on two wildly popular television shows. The Americans star Keri Russell will take a trip through the Canary Islands’ volcanic terrain, while Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey–known by many as Cersei–heads to the icy Iberian Peninsula in Spain.

But perhaps the most anticipated guest star of Season 4 comes from the sports world: Roger Federer. The 20-time major champion and arguably greatest of all-time, who continues to defy time and remains World No. 2 at the age of 36, will adventure through the Swiss Alps inside his home country. Considering the massive world-wide star is typically successful at everything he does, it will be interesting to see him take on something outside of his comfort zone.

“His learning curve is so fast,” says Grylls.

Other celebrities this season include Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba, veteran actor Don Cheadle, The Fate of the Furious‘ Scott Eastwood and dancer Derek Hough.