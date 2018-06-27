‘Big Brother’ 20 Live Stream: How to Watch 2018 Premiere Online

Big Brother 20 premieres on June 27, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the three-nights per week schedule is back in action. Longtime host Julie Chen is back and there is a whole new batch of houseguests participating as the 2018 cast. So, this season, there will be no familiar faces engaging in the competition. And, according to Entertainment Weekly, show producer Allison Grodner has confirmed that there will be no returning players interfering at all this season. Grodner explained, “It’s different. We always try to mix it up and keep it fresh and this year, as you’ve already seen, there are 16 brand new houseguests that will be playing this game … Now it is the 20th season. It’s our 20th anniversary of Big Brother so there will be nods to our history and our past houseguests from the get-go. You will see that in the show and throughout the summer.”

When it comes to getting introduced to the Big Brother house, the cast is way ahead of viewers all ready. They have been living in the Big Brother house since Wednesday, June 20, 2018, an entire week before the premiere. The show airs on CBS, as usual, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. But, there are several ways to watch the show, as well as bonus footage, online. Whether you do or do not have cable, there are several cable-free options available and various means of live streaming Big Brother this season. Read on for options on how to watch the premiere, as well as the show itself, and the live feeds online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

With CBS All-Access, not only can fans watch the show, they can also keep an eye on the cast in the house 24/7, with the live feeds available via All-Access. In addition, fans get the opportunity to watch every episode from every season of Big Brother via CBS All-Access. According to CBS, fans without a CBS All Access subscription will still be able to catch up on the latest episodes form this season on CBS.com and the CBS App for mobile devices and tablets.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to all the live feeds and streaming of the show, CBS has reported that a new Facebook Watch Show, titled “Off The Block with Ross and Marissa”, will be airing throughout season 20. CBS describes the show as “the ultimate weekly companion series for viewers who just can’t get enough BIG BROTHER. Each Friday on BIG BROTHER’s Facebook Watch show page, Ross and Marissa will break down the biggest BIG BROTHER moments, share exclusive content, make predictions for the week ahead, chat with eliminated houseguests and more.” There will also be an interactive CBS Messenger Bot for fans at home to have an impact on votes, play trivia games and more.

BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK on Pop returns as well this year, for the sixth year in a row, and it will air on Fridays, starting Thursday, June 28, 2018, airing from 1 – 4 a.m. ET/PT. You can find the schedule rundown for BBAD here.