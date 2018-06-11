How to Watch ‘Good Morning America’ Live Stream Online

Good Morning America is one of the top morning shows in the world and airs weekdays at 7am on ABC.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

Good Morning America debuted on November 3, 1975. The segments on each episode feature news, interviews, forecasts, and special interest stories. The show’s main anchors are Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulous, Michael Strahan, and weather anchor Ginger Zee.

According to Deadline Hollywood, GMA has been the most watched morning show in total viewers and key demos since 2012. Prior to that, it trailed NBC’s Today.

The show has garnered plenty of awards over the course of its run, including three Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Morning Program”.

Robin Roberts, who has been co-anchoring since 2005, grew up in Mississippi and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. In 2012, she earned the Peabody Award after her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome was chronicled. Roberts was a sportscaster for ESPN from 1990 to 2005; after which time she moved over full time to Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan was part of the duo of Live! with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016. That year, he switched over to become a regular contributor on Good Morning America.

George Stephanopoulos has been the chief political correspondent for ABC News for years, as well as the host of ABC’s Sunday Morning This Week.