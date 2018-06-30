Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas in July 2018 Schedule: How to Watch

Are you excited about watching Hallmark Christmas movies this month? Then you don’t want to miss a moment. Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ Christmas in July 2018 marathon. The marathon runs from June 29 to July 15, and it will conclude with a brand new Christmas movie special.

By the way, if you’re not sure what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, there’s an easy way to find out. Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas in July 2018, courtesy of Crown Media. This year’s special Christmas event is called Gold Crown Christmas 2018. The times listed below are for Eastern/Central, and start out with AM times, moving on to PM times as each day progresses. Each link will take you to Hallmark’s webpage about the movie.

Saturday, June 30

1a/12c: The Christmas Shepherd

3a/2c: Finding Father Christmas

5a/4c: A Town Without Christmas

7/6c: The Town Christmas Forgot

9a/8c: Cancel Christmas

11a/10c: Magical Christmas Ornaments

1/12c: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

3/2c: Christmas Encore

5/4c: A Christmas to Remember

7/6c: The Christmas Secret

9/8c: A Bramble House Christmas

11/10c: Christmas With Holly

Sunday, July 1

1a/12c: Christmas in the Air

3a/2c: Hearts of Christmas

5a/4c: A Nutcracker Christmas

7a/6c: Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle

9a/8c: Lucky Christmas

11a/10c: Mistletoe Over Manhattan

1/12c: Charming Christmas

3/2c: Magic Stocking

5/4c: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

7/6c: The Christmas Note

9/8c: The Christmas Train

11/10c: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

Monday, July 2

1a/12c: A Heavenly Christmas

3a/2c: Christmas Magic

5a/4c: Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas

7a/6c: Christmas in the Air

9a/8c: The Christmas Ornament

11a/10c: Sound of Christmas

1/12c: The Christmas Heart

3/2c: Christmas in Angel Falls

5/4c: Christmas Dance

7/6c: Angels and Ornaments

9/8c: The Perfect Christmas Present

11/10c: Christmas Homecoming

Tuesday, July 3

1a/12c: Christmas Encore

3a/2c: Love Always, Santa

5a/4c: The Christmas Blessing

7a/6c: A Song for Christmas

9a/8c: Finding Father Christmas

11a/10c: Engaging Father Christmas

1/12c: Magic Stocking

3/2c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

5/4c: A Christmas Wish

7/6c: Angel of Christmas

9/8c: A Princess for Christmas

11/10c: Hearts of Christmas

Wednesday, July 4

1a/12c: A Town Without Christmas

3a/2c: Cancel Christmas

5a/4c: Angels and Ornaments

7a/6c: Christmas Dance

9a/8c: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow

11a/10c: Journey Back to Christmas

1/12c: A Joyous Christmas

3/2c: The Christmas Note

5/4c: Christmas Homecoming

7/6c: Operation Christmas

9/8c: Home for Christmas Day

11/10c: The Christmas Secret

Thursday, July 5

1a/12c: A Bramble House Christmas

3a/2c: Magical Christmas Ornaments

5a/4c: Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2

7a/6c: Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle

9a/8c: Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas

11a/10c: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

1/12c: A Heavenly Christmas

3/2c: A Princess for Christmas

5/4c: The Christmas Ornament

7/6c: Magic Stocking

9/8c: A Christmas to Remember

11/10c: The Christmas Train

Friday, July 6

1a/12c: Christmas in Angel Falls

3a/2c: Northpole: Open for Christmas

5a/4c: Charming Christmas

7a/6c: The Christmas Spirit

9a/8c: Our First Christmas

11a/10c: The Christmas Blessing

1/12c: Christmas Encore

3/2c: The Christmas Secret

5/4c: A Bramble House Christmas

7/6c: Finding Christmas

9/8c: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

11/10c: Engaging Father Christmas

Saturday, July 7

1a/12c: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

3a/2c: The Christmas Heart

5a/4c: The Christmas Pageant

7a/6c: The Christmas Note

9a/8c: Sound of Christmas

11a/10c: Christmas Dance

1/12c: Home for Christmas Day

3/2c: The Perfect Christmas Present

5/4c: A Joyous Christmas

7/6c: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow

9/8c: Journey Back to Christmas

11/10c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

Sunday, July 8

1a/12c: Christmas Homecoming

3a/2c: The Town Christmas Forgot

5a/4c: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

7a/6c: Angel of Christmas

9a/8c: A Princess for Christmas

11a/10c: Operation Christmas

1/12c: The Christmas Ornament

3/2c: Finding Father Christmas

5/4c: Engaging Father Christmas

7/6c: Magical Christmas Ornaments

9/8c: Christmas in Angel Falls

11/10c: Christmas in the Air

Monday, July 9

1a/12c: A Song for Christmas

3a/2c: The Christmas Blessing

5a/4c: Lucky Christmas

7a/6c: The Christmas Shepherd

9a/8c: Farewell Mr. Kringle

11a/10c: The Christmas Spirit

1/12c: The Christmas Secret

3/2c: A Heavenly Christmas

5/4c: Christmas Magic

7/6c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

9/8c: A Song for Christmas

11/10c: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

Tuesday, July 10

1a/12c: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

3a/2c: Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle

5a/4c: Home for Christmas Day

7a/6c: A Nutcracker Christmas

9a/8c: The Perfect Christmas Present

11a/10c: Northpole: Open for Christmas

1/12c: Christmas with Holly

3/2c: The Christmas Train

5/4c: The Christmas Pageant

7/6c: The Christmas Note

9/8c: Christmas Encore

11/10c: A Christmas to Remember

Wednesday, July 11

1a/12c: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow

3a/2c: Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2

5a/4c: Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle

7a/6c: Sound of Christmas

9a/8c: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

11a/10c: Christmas in the Air

1/12c: A Princess for Christmas

3/2c: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

5/4c: Christmas in Angel Falls

7/6c: Hearts of Christmas

9/8c: A Joyous Christmas

11/10c: A Christmas Wish

Thursday, July 12

1a/12c: Charming Christmas

3a/2c: Lucky Christmas

5a/4c: Farewell Mr. Kringle

7a/6c: Christmas Magic

9a/8c: The Christmas Secret

11a/10c: The Christmas Train

1/12c: A Song for Christmas

3/2c: Rocky Mountain Christmas

5/4c: Northpole: Open for Christmas

7/6c: Journey Back to Christmas

9/8c: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

11/10c: Finding Christmas

Friday, July 13

1a/12c: A Heavenly Christmas

3a/2c: The Christmas Shepherd

5a/4c: The Perfect Christmas Present

7a/6c: The Christmas Pageant

9a/8c: A Joyous Christmas

11a/10c: Christmas Encore

1/12c: A Bramble House Christmas

3/2c: A Christmas to Remember

5/4c: Sound of Christmas

7/6c: Finding Father Christmas

9/8c: Engaging Father Christmas

11/10c: Christmas in Angel Falls

Saturday, July 14

1a/12c: The Christmas Note

3a/2c: The Christmas Spirit

5a/4c: A Christmas Wish

7a/6c: Our First Christmas

9a/8c: Christmas in the Air

11a/10c: Angel of Christmas

1/12c: Mistletoe Over Manhattan

3/2c: Finding Christmas

5/4c: Love Always, Santa

7/6c: A Princess for Christmas

9/8c: Magical Christmas Ornaments

11/10c: The Christmas Train

Sunday, July 15

1a/12c: Angels and Ornaments

3a/2c: The Christmas Ornament

5a/4c: A Christmas to Remember

7a/6c: Christmas with Holly

9a/8c: A Heavenly Christmas

11a/10c: Magic Stocking

1/12c: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

3/2c: Christmas Homecoming

5/4c: The Christmas Secret

7/6c: A Bramble House Christmas

9/8c: Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar, A World Premiere Original

The final movie is a brand new movie: Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar.

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “When plans for Rita and Norman’s long-awaited wedding begins falling apart days before their nuptials, their challenges inspire changes that make their wedding more meaningful. Meanwhile, Shane convinces Oliver that the team should urgently focus on finding clues to deliver a package containing a wedding dress.”