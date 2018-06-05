How to Watch ‘Dietland’ Online

Dietland is a new show that premieres with a two-hour episode on June 4, 2018. The show stars Joy Nash, Julianna Margulies and Robin Weigert, and it airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT or 8 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch the AMC channel live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The official AMC synopsis of the new series reads, “Based on Sarai Walker’s best-selling novel of the same name, “Dietland” offers a darkly comedic look at the war of the sexes. The series explores a multitude of issues women face today — including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards — by following Plum Kettle’s journey to self-awakening. A ghostwriter for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines, Plum has waged a lifelong battle with her image. Fed up, she turns to weight-loss surgery but ends up in the middle of two rival feminist factions — one that may be responsible for the attacks on male harassers, and the other that preaches female empowerment. As she straddles the two groups, Plum must decide what part she plays in a wildly complicated, changing world.”

David Madden, the president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, released his own statement about the show, saying, “Dietland is an incredibly well-timed series that focuses on a multitude of critical issues facing women today. We know Dietland will be a launchpad for conversation and this companion series makes room for these important discussions to happen. We couldn’t be happier to have the extraordinarily smart and talented Aisha Tyler leading the conversation for this series, which will be topical, issue-oriented, unfiltered and funny, just like its scripted sibling.”

After the premiere episode airs, the following week, the show will then move to its regular weekly time slot, which is 10 p.m. ET/PT.