JoAnne Rhue Harrison, Rick Harrison’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Benjamin Harrison, more commonly known as “Old Man” from Pawn Stars, has died at age 77, on June 25, 2018, according to TMZ. The sad news was announced by his son, star of Pawn Stars, Rick Harrison, who said that, “‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over … He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”

Harrison’s cause of death appears to be Parkinson’s disease, as his son Rick wrote on Instagram, “Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side.” In death, Harrison has left behind his grown kids, grandchildren and his longtime wife, JoAnne Rhue Harrison. Get to know more about JoAnne, her life with ‘The Old Man” and their family below.

1. The Couple Met as Teenagers

Richard and JoAnne met as teenagers at a barn dance and ODSSF reported that the two got married just after high school, in 1960. Just before the two married, Richard got into legal trouble and ended up joining the military.

JoAnne originally hails from Kernersville, North Carolina and her father, Joseph Rhue, was a county judge. Joseph Rue went on to become one of the lead attorneys for Philip Morris in North Carolina. According to Carolina Coasts Online, JoAnne and Richard would often vacation with her family in Swansboro.

2. They Had Four Children Together

Together, JoAnne and Richard had four children – three sons and one daughter. Their four children include Sherry Harrison, Joe Harrison, Richard Kevin Harrison and Christopher Harrison. Google lists Bachelor host Chris Harrison as one of their children, but this appears to be incorrect. JoAnne and Richard’s actual son, Chris, reportedly lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, as do many of his family members.

The couple also had several grandkids, one of whom appears on Pawn Stars as a cast member. Jennifer Lambert Harrison, Tabitha Cottingham, Corey Harrison, Adam Harrison, and Jake Harrison are JoAnne and Richards’ grandchildren.

Corey is the grandchild who stars on Pawn Stars. Upon the death of his grandfather, Richard, he posted this heartfelt message on Instagram, “I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well. I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.”

3. JoAnne and Richard Harrison’s Daughter Died as a Child

Richard Harrison’s only daughter, Sherry Harrison, was born with Down syndrome, so Richard had re-enlisted into the Navy, in order to get benefits for Sherry’s medical expenses and care. Unfortunately, Sherry died when she was just 6 years old. She was born on December 10, 1960, as JoAnne became pregnant soon after tying the knot with Harrison.

Sherry died on May 12, 1967, according to Find A Grave. She is buried at Forest Hill Memorial Park, in Lexington, Davidson County, North Carolina.

4. Richard and JoAnne Worked Together In Real Estate

Happy Father's Day. A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison) on Jun 19, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

Prior to Pawn Stars fame, the Harrisons actually made careers for themselves in real estate. While Richard was still in the Navy, JoAnne attained a real estate license in 1970. She then opened her own real estate office in 1973, according to ODSSF.

After Richard was discharged from the Navy, he ended up working part-time in JoAnne’s office. Unfortunately, declining sales, as the result of high interest rates, led to immense debt and the collapse of the business in 1981.

5. JoAnne Rhue Harrison Is the Head Director of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop

Though JoAnne Rhue Harrison does not appear on Pawn Stars, she actually has a big role in the business. In fact, she is a part owner and head director of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the family-owned shop that is featured on the show.