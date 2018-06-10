Kanye West’s Cousins Ricky Anderson & Jalil Peraza on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Kanye West and his family are appearing on Family Feud. With him, is wife Kim Kardashian-West, and also a few others … his cousins. Ricky Anderson is one of the cousins participating on the show and he has had a rough couple of years. Anderson lost his 16-month-old son, Avery, and announced the heartbreaking news online, writing, “Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.”

The baby was found unresponsive in his bed and paramedics were called to the home. According to Radar Online, the toddler was found in systolic cardiac arrest. The immediate cause of death was reported as “Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood” while noting “other conditions contributing but not related to cause of death” as “acute bronchopneumonia”. Avery reportedly died in his sleep.

According to the Daily Mail, West and wife Kim Kardashian-West attended the funeral in March 2017. Avery’s mother, Erica Paige, wrote a message to her deceased son online, stating, “This life in so unfair. I love you with everything inside me and it is with incredible, unbearable pain that I will have to try to find the strength to do a single thing without you … I am so grateful for being able to spend almost 17 months with you. You brought me so much happiness and I’m so proud of how hard you fought. Thank you for all the laughs, cuddles, hugs and kisses, you took care of me in a way no one else could. My heart is forever broken. I love you so much, mommy is with you.” Avery is pictured below.

Anderson still posts photos of Avery on his Instagram account, with captions about missing him and about trying to make him proud. In one post, he wrote, “We make sure we know what we are working for everyday!! Love you Ave #mygardianangel.” Anderson and West are quite close, as Anderson works at Kanye’s label, GOOD Music, in Los Angeles, California.

Another cousin of West’s, who appears on Family Feud, is Jalil Peraza, who is also an architect, according to Hyper Beast, especially for pop-up store locations. High Snobiety reported that, “Jalil Peraza is rethinking the way you purchase a retail space. It’s time to move away from the hassle of landlords, real estate agents brokers, and paying an arm and leg for the perfect retail location with his new project Face Modules.”

Kim Wallace is another family member of West’s, who appears on the show, but there has previously been confusion over whether she is an aunt or a cousin to West. While some articles have reported that she is West’s aunt, Metro has stated that the obituary of West’s mother reads as if she is his cousin. Donda West’s obituary lists her only sister as a woman named Shirlie Scoggins Sullivan.

Kanye West does not have any siblings, which is why there are no brothers and sisters of his on Celebrity Family Feud. The show airs on the ABC network, Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.