How to Watch the Season Finale of ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ Live Online

Tonight is the 90-minute season finale of Rupaul’s Drag Race on VH1. Be sure to tune into the show at 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: VH1 is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: VH1 is included in both the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Tonight is the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Vh1 at 8pm ET/PT, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.

What will it take to win? In a recent interview with USA Today, RuPaul said, “To do a great lip sync for your life, you need to embody everything ‘Drag Race’ is about… Head to head and toe to toe, it’s like sudden death at a sporting event.”

And who are the four finalists fighting for the prize tonight?

First is Kameron Michaels. The 31-year-old is incredible at lip-syncing. She may be known as the “quiet one” but she’s proven that she has the chops to take it far.

Eureka is 27 and from Tennessee. USA describes her as a “big girl with an even bigger personality.” Considered the one with the best comedic chops, Eureka will do whatever it takes to get a laugh out of someone.

Asia O’Hara is a pageant queen from Dallas. She impressed people with her unforgettable impression of Sarah Palin in “Westworld” earlier this season.

Aquaria is a 22-year-old fashionista from Brooklyn. USA writes, “Aquaria was the most consistent queen on the runway, turning look after gagworthy look and nailing older fashion references that most young competitors would never think of.”

At this point, it’s anyone’s game.

Speaking to EW, the reigning champion, Sasha Velour, recently opened up about drag and what it means to her. Velour said, “People are really seeing that drag is an art form, that it’s so much more than self-expression…it’s so much more than politics and a ‘f—’ you to the system — although it’s definitely that, too… It really is a beautiful art form that touches so many people’s lives. There are no limits to what kind of bodies, which types of people, which genders, or what races can do amazing drag, and I think the audience is clamoring fighting with each other more and more to see drag represented as fully as it possibly can be. And there’s work to be done, too, to make our little world of drag better for us and for the amazing performers that we have in our umbrella.”