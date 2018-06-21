How to Watch Detroiters Season 2 Premiere Live Online

Season 2 of Detroiters is finally here, and fans can’t wait to laugh their heads off. Tune in tonight at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central to check out the show.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Comedy Central live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Detroiters comes from the creative minds of Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, and Joe Kelly. The show is produced by Jason Sudeikis and Lorne Michaels.

Detroiters, which is filmed on-location in Detroit, has received positive reviews from critics. In a recent NPR article titled “If The First Season Of ‘Detroiters’ Flew Under Your Radar, Adjust Your Settings,” the outlet wrote that those who didn’t watch the first season of the show made a mistake, and that everyone should consider going back and rewatching.

For those who don’t have time for that, here’s a brief synopsis of what you need to know: two dumb best friends, named Sam and Tim, live next door to each other and run a low-rent ad agency together. “The humor is broad and dumb and at times casually filthy, but it’s often the buttons — tiny dialogue exchanges at the very end of a given scene that have the feel of improvisation, even if they aren’t — that produce the biggest laughs.”

Sam Richardson recently spoke to Uproxx about this season, and why it’s bound to be even better than the first. Part of that has to do with the characters, who are now much more well-rounded. Asked if that dimensionality was intentional, Richardson said, “… it’s intentional, yes. And we’re also learning how to better write a show. You know what I mean? Just between the first season and the second season. Like, writing your first season, you kind of learn as your going how the characters worked and how the show itself worked. Like, what the rules are. So, the second season, you already have that blueprint a little bit, so you can take that.”

Be sure to tune into the season 2 premiere of Detroiters tonight at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy CEntral. xty