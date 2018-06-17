How to Watch ‘Ghosted’ Live Online

Ghosted, Fox’s supernatural sitcom, stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott. The show airs Sundays at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Fox is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Ghosted is often described as a comedic version of the X-Files. It follows two men– who are essentially polar opposites of one another– as they are recruited to investigate paranormal activity in LA.

The show premiered on Fox in October 2017, and in November, it was revealed that Fox had ordered six more episodes of the series.

On the show, Craig Robinson plays mall cop Leroy Wright. Robinson, a comedian and actor, is best known for portraying Darryl Philbin in The Office from 2005 to 2013. He has appeared in a number of hit comedies including Pineapple Express, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Hot Tub Time Machine, This is the End, and Sausage Party.

Robinson began his career in entertainment performing at Second City in Chicago. He often collaborates with Seth Rogen. Robinson hosted Season 7 of Last Comic Standing and voiced Cookie in Shrek Forever After.

Adam Scott, Robinson’s co-star, plays Max Jennifer. His wife in the series was abducted by aliens and he was fired from Stanford University when no one believed him.

Scott, also a comedian and actor, is perhaps best known for playing Ben Wyatt in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. He also played Derek in Step Brothers, and Ed Mackenzie in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Scott has appeared in a number of films, like Hellraiser: Bloodline, Star Trek: First Contact, The Lesser Evil, High Crimes, The Aviator, Torque, Monster-In-Law, Knocked Up, Step Brothers, and Leap Year, among others.