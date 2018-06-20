How to Watch ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ Live Online

Guy’s Grocery Games is one of the most fun show’s on the Food Network these days. If you’re in to watch all the excitement, tune into Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on the Food Network.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV: Food Network is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

FuboTV: Food Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Food Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

Guy Fieri is a household name at this point. The restauranteur co-owns three restaurants in California and is known for all his work on The Food Network. In mid-2010, Fieri was made the “face of the Food Network.”

Fieri hails from Columbus, Ohio. As a high schooler, he was a foreign exchange student in France. Interestingly, Fieri’s love for food goes way back– all the way to when he was an elementary schooler. When he was in grade school, he sold pretzels under the name “Awesome Pretzel” from a cart.

Years later, he began working the Red Lion restaurant in Eureka, California. Fieri subsequently attended the University of Las Vegas. He graduated with a BS in Hotel Management.

In 1996, Fieri and a business partner opened up the California Pasta Grill in Santa Rosa, California. They have since opened more locations.

In 2006, Fieri won the second season of Food Network Star. He then earned a six-episode commitment for his own cooking show. The show Guy’s Big Bite, premiered in 2006.

In an interview with Thrillest last year, Fieri was asked who his heroes were growing up. He said, “My biggest hero in the whole world was my dad. That’s not some goofy, delusional kid thing where his dad is this guy that he didn’t get the love from his dad. My dad’s dad died when he was a kid. My dad was in the Navy. My dad was self-made. My dad built our house. He built his own businesses. My dad donates all his time to community. He’s always been this guy that I aspired to be, and still do.”

Be sure to tune into Guy’s Grocery Games live online at 9pm ET/PT.