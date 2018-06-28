Watch House Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

House is a medical drama which ran on the Fox network from 2004 through 2012; you can now watch House online. Over the course of eight seasons 177 episodes were released featuring British actor Hugh Laurie as the genius-but-curmudgeonly Dr. Gregory House. House is dependent on pain medication and often clashes with the other doctors at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital. The series was created by David Shore, with Paul Attanasio and Katie Jacobs as executive producers of the series. House was conceived as a medical mystery series, with doctors investigating their patients symptoms to find the correct diagnosis. In addition to Laurie, the case included Omar Epps, Olivia Wilde, Robert Sean Leonard, and Amber Tamblyn. The first five seasons of House were critics favorites, with the series landing on several “best of” lists including those for Newsday, USA Today, and the Los Angeles Times. It ranked at number 2 on IMDB’s list of the Top 10 TV series of the Last 10 Years in 2012.

Here’s your guide to watch House online and enjoy the entire series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

How Many House Seasons Are There?

There are eight seasons and 177 episodes of House, a medical drama which ran on the Fox Network between November 16, 2004 and May 21, 2012. Here’s a list of the seasons of House:

House Season 1

22 episodes | November 16, 2004 – May 24, 2005

Dr. House and his team diagnose a series of difficult cases including a boy with night terrors, babies in the maternity ward all hit by an epidemic, a jazz musician with ALS, and a sports star with brittle bones.

House Season 2

24 episodes | September 13, 2005 – May 23, 2006

House treats a death row inmate, Cuddy joins House’s team, and a professional bicycle rider collapses. The team also works to diagnose a man whose AIDs diagnosis is not his biggest medical problem, a writer who has language difficulties, and a six year old with a disease which makes him bleed.

House Season 3

24 episodes | September 5, 2006 – May 29, 2007

House and the team must figure out if a man in a wheelchair attempted suicide or if something more nefarious is at work, a patient wants the team to help him end his life, and the son of a man in a vegetative state begins to go into a coma, too. House checks himself into rehab.

House Season 4

16 episodes | September 25, 2007 – May 19, 2008

House must choose a new staff and splits them into two groups, asking each to diagnose a patient, to come to a decision. A reality TV crew descends on the hospital, making things difficult for the doctors, and House must help a psychiatrist in Antarctica who cannot be evacuated.

House Season 5

24 episodes | September 16, 2008 – May 11, 2009

House and the team work to figure out why the recipients of an organ donor are all dying unexpectedly, House hires an investigator to get him dirt on his team members, and later meddles in Chase’s and Cameron’s lives; House and the team are taken hostage.

House Season 6

21 episodes | September 21, 2009 – May 17, 2010

House is forced to extend his stay in rehab when a psychiatrist won’t release him; the team must treat an African dictator intent on an ethnic cleansing of his region. House and the team try to figure out why a man’s male relatives have all died of heart failure, and why a genius has traded his life of science for addiction and depression. A blogger won’t stop publishing her stay at the hospital even though the doctors haven’t figured out why she is bruised and bleeding.

House Season 7

23 episodes | September 20, 2010 – May 23, 2011

House and Cuddy deal with their feelings for one another, a new doctor comes to the team, and the team must figure out why a mother and newborn are both showing signs of lung cancer and liver failure. A young girl might have contracted smallpox from a 200 year old medicine jar, and a patient who has reenacted the Crucifixion is admitted to the hospital. House crashes his car into Cuddy’s home.

House Season 8

22 episodes | October 2, 2011 – May 21, 2012

House is in jail after crashing his car into Cuddy’s home; while in prison House diagnoses another inmate. House struggles to reconnect with the team, and the team wonders if a large charity donation is indicative of a serious medical disorder for a patient. A family secret puts a boy with cancer in jeopardy, a male patient begins crying blood, and a drug addict makes House reexamine his own choices.

What Are the Best House Episodes?

During its television run, House was nominated for 131 awards, and won 54. The critically acclaimed series was also the most-watched series globally in 2007. Here is a list of the best House episodes:

Season 2, Episode 2 “Autopsy”

Dr. House and his team must help a young girl with cancer, but whose cancer is not causing immediate symptoms. This episode won the Writers Guild of America award for Episodic Drama , and also won the Motion Picture Sound Editors award for Best Sound Editing in Television Short Form

Season 6, Episode 1 “Broken”

In this episode House struggles to overcome his addiction to pain medication; he wants to leave the treatment facility but the doctor won’t sign the release forms, angering House and making him act out. “Broken” won the Writers Guild of America award for Episodic Drama, and was also nominated for a Motion Picture Sound Editors Award and a Cinema Audio Society Award.

Season 6, Episode 3 “The Tyrant”

House and the team must treat a brutal dictator from Africa, despite his threats to perform an ethnic cleansing of his country. This episode won the PEN Center USA West Literary Award for Teleplay.

Season 1, Episode 21 “Three Stories”

House is asked to treat the husband of his ex, and later at a lecture, he has three more patients, all with leg pain, but all with very different diagnoses. In a flashback, viewers learn that House self-diagnosed himself with muscle death and that Stacy had suggested amputation rather than simply removing the dead tissue. This episodes won the Humanitas Prize in the 60 Minute Category; it also won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and was nominated for a Directors Guild of America award.

Season 4, Episode 15 “House’s Head”

House is drunk and involved in a car accident, but can’t remember anything that happened. He allows Chase to hypnotize him to figure out what happened. This episode won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Season 7, Episode 15 “Bombshells”

In this episode, the team treats a depressive teenage boy who has been cutting himself; in their investigation they learn he has made threats against his classmates and has been making and blowing up pipe bombs. “Bombshells” won an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Mixing, and also won the Hollywood Post Alliance award for Outstanding Sound – Television. It was a nominee for Best Sound Editing for the Motion Picture Sound Editors awards.

Season 2, Episode 15 “Clueless”

A woman, who is apparently being rape, cares for the m an attacking her when he begins to have a heart attack. House and the team must figure out what is causing the man’s symptoms. This episode was nominated for an Edgar Allen Poe award for Best Television Episode Teleplay.

Season 4, Episode 12 “Don’t Ever Change”

House diagnosis a Jewish woman with Nephroptosis, or Floating Kidney after she repeatedly collapses while standing. House also tries to convince Wilson to call things off with Amber. This episode was a Writers Guild of America award nominee for Episodic Drama.

Season 4, Episode 11 “Frozen”

A psychiatrist, Cate Milton, collapses at her base in Antarctica and cannot be evacuated, leading House to diagnose her via webcam while the psychiatrist self-examines herself at the base. Initially thought to be cancer, the doctors discover that her illness is due to a broken and unset big toe. This episode had the series highest ratings, likely because it was the lead-out for the Super Bowl that year. More than 29 million viewers tuned in.

Who Are the Actors in the House Cast?

The ensemble cast of House is led by British actor Hugh Laurie, who plays the anti-social and narcotics-addicted Dr. House. The ensemble is supported by several character actors Sela Ward, Anne Dudek, and Michael Tritter, who appear in smaller roles throughout the series. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on House:

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House

House is a brilliant doctor, but doesn’t have good social skills, and dislikes most of the people with whom he comes into contact. Hugh Laurie is an award-winning actor who is best known as Dr. House; he has also appeared in the films Tomorrowland and Flight of the Phoenix.

Omar Epps as Dr. Eric Foreman

Dr. Foreman is a neurologist on House’s team. Though quite intelligent, House tells Foreman that he hired him primarily because of his “street smarts”. Omar Epps is an award-winning actor best known for his role on House. He has also starred in the films Love & Basketball and The Wood.

Robert Sean Leonard as Dr. James Wilson

Dr. Wilson is an oncologist and part of House’s team. Despite House’s anti-social behaviors with the others, he is friendly with Wilson. Robert Sean Leonard is best known as Neil in the film Dead Poets Society, and as Dr. Wilson from House. He has also appeared in the series Law & Order: SVU and Falling Skies.

Jesse Spencer as Dr. Robert Chase

Dr. Spencer is a surgeon and an ICU specialist; like House, he is known to mock patients. In addition to House, Jesse Spencer starred in Neighbors and Chicago Fire.

Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Lisa Cuddy

Dr. Cuddy is House’s love interest and boss; she is the Dean of Medicine of the teaching hospital. Lisa Edelstein is an award-winning actress known for her roles in House, The West Wing, and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Jennifer Morrison as Dr. Allison Cameron

Dr. Cameron is an immunologist and specialized in emergency medicine. She is an honest and open person who is the most empathetic of House’s team. Jennifer Morrison is best known as Emma from Once Upon a Time.

Peter Jacobson as Dr. Chris Taub

Dr. Taub is a plastic surgeon and, like House, he is very good and working around Cuddy’s rules for the hospital. Peter Jacobson is a character actor best known for his roles in Domino and Transformers.

Olivia Wilde as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley

Thirteen is an internist; she is called “Thirteen” because that is where she ranked on House’s list of applicants he believes could become good doctors. Olivia Wilde first came to fame as Alex from The O.C.. In addition, she has starred in House, The Words, and Doll & Em.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on House?

Along with the award-winning ensemble cast of Hugh Laurie, Omar Epps, and Lisa Edelstein, many guest stars graced the House screen including Cynthia Nixon, James Earl Jones, Michael B. Jordan, Amber Tamblyn, and Jeremy Renner. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on House:

Amanda Seyfried as Pam

Amanda Seyfriend guest-starred in the first season of House, playing the girlfriend of one of House’s patients. Seyfried is best known for her roles in Mean Girls, Mama Mia!, and Mama Mia! 2.

Mos Def as Lee

Rapper Mos Def appeared on the show as a patient whom everyone believes is brain dead, but who is not. Viewers see the team from the patient’s perspective.

Carmen Electra as Herself

Carmen Electra played herself on the episode called “Three Stories”; as Dr. House is telling his students about his own diagnosis, he “disguises” himself by saying the patient was Carmen Electra. Electra is best known for her roles in the Scary Movie franchise.

Leighton Meester as Ali

Leighton Meester played Ali in several season three episodes; Ali is the daughter of one of House’s patients and becomes infatuated with him. Leighton Meester is best known for the role of Blair in Gossip Girl.

Stephanie Courtney as Claire

Stephanie Courtney played the mother of one of House’s patients, a young girl who collapses during a skate boarding event. Courtney is best known as “Flo” from the Progressive Insurance commercials.

Andre Braugher as Dr. Darryl Nolan

Andre Braugher playing Dr. Nolan in seasons 6 – 8 of the series. Braugher is an award-winning actor and producer who is best known for his roles in the films Frequency and City of Angels, and the television series Homicide: Life on the Street.

Candice Bergen as Arlene Cuddy

Candice Bergen played Cuddy’s mother on the series. Candice Bergen is an award-winning actor and producer with a long career in Hollywood. She is best known for her roles in Murphy Brown and Hollywood Wives. She has also had starring roles in the films Sweet Home Alabama and Miss Congeniality.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind House?

House was created and developed by David Shore, an award-winning producer and writer, executive producers Katie Jacobs and Paul Attanasio, and Peter Black acting not only as producer, but writing several episodes. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in House

David Shore: House, Creator, Executive Producer

David Shore is a well-known producer and writer; he won an Emmy for Oustanding Writing for the “Three Stories” episode of House. His other awards include a Writers Guild of America award for Episodic Drama for the House episode “Broken”, two Humanitas Prizes, and a Gemini Award. For House, Shore is credited with creating both the series and the concept of the character of House. Shore was a writer for the series Due South and has produced many series in addition to House including Law & Order, The Good Doctor, and Century City.

Paul Attanasio: House, Executive Producer

Paul Attanasio is an award-winning writer and producer who is best known for his contributions to the films Disclosure and Donnie Brasco. He created the TV series Bull and Homicide: Life on the Street, and is credited with creating the original concept for the series House.

Katie Jacobs: House, Executive Producer

Katie Jacobs is a producer and director who is best known for her contributions to House, Dragnet, and Nurse Jeffrey: Bitch Tapes.

Peter Black: House, Executive Producer

Peter Blake is a producer and writer who is best known for his contributions to The Practice and Elementary. In addition to serving as an executive and consulting producer on House he is also credited with writing 19 episodes and creating the teleplay for 5 episodes.

Where House Ranks in the Television Pantheon

House was a critically acclaimed medical drama, running from 2004 through 2012, starring Hugh Laurie, Olivia Wilde, Omar Epps, and Robert Sean Leonard. It is one of the only drama series to portray a main character who is dependent on medication, and who is openly disdainful of those he interacts with. Most critics agree that the first five seasons of the series were its best, with House landing on several “best of” lists. The series ranked at 62 on Entertainment Weekly’s New Classics: TV and at number two on IMDB’s list of the Top 10 TV series of the Last 10 Years in 2012. AFI named House a TV Program of the Year in 2006, with the AFI saying the series “redefined the medical television show”. According to EuroData, the series was the most-watched show on television in 2007 with 81.8 million viewers worldwide. House was nominated for 131 awards during its television run, winning 54 awards including 2 Golden Globes, 5 Primetime Emmys, 4 People’s Choice Awards, and a Humanitas Prize.