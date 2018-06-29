How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Live Online

It’s been a season of ups and downs for our favorite Jersey Shore castmates, and now, things must come to an end. Tonight is the season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV. The show will air at 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: MTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Everyone was elated when their favorite Jersey Shore cast members came back to reprise their roles on Jersey Shore Family Vacation this season.

From the looks of it, however, things are just getting started. In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, The Situation and Ronnie get into an argument over whether or not Ronnie should seek help for his ‘partying’ ways.

The two have hit many rough patches this season. In an interview, Jenni tells the cameras, “There’s a lot of history between Ron and Mike and they’ve been having this blow-for-blow, clap-back thing the whole vacation… We’re a family, we’re here … let’s air it out.”

Ronnie holds that he’s never let his partying get in the way, but that Mike has.

Tonight, it seems Mike isn’t going to hold anything back. He tells Ronnie, “Did you not call me two weeks before we came here nd say you needed rehab?” To which Ronnie said, “No, I needed help.”

Mike then responds, “Are you kidding me? You said you were going to rehab!”

How will all this all turn out? Tune into the finale tonight.