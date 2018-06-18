How to Watch MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Online

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, with Tiffany Haddish as the host. This year, the show airs on multiple networks, in addition to simply MTV. The channels airing the show are BET, LOGO, CMT, Comedy Central, VH1, TV Land, MTV, MTV2, and BET Her. For those who do not have cable, there are several cable-free options available if you would like to watch the show online via live stream. Read on below for your options.

Philo TV: MTV, VH1, Comedy Central and BET are included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. The Logo network is also included with Philo. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV, VH1 and BET are included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Direct TV: DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little”, costs $35 per month and it includes Comedy Central. That’s a steep price point compared to Sling TV’s base bundle, but it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger cable-like package of channels, included DVR, the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle: It has 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here. The price is $35 per month. You can watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; offer for free Amazon Fire TV. The free trial is 7 days long.

Find here the DirecTV Now website. Push on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account. Select the channel package you want. You can add the Fire TV during the next step if you want. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards actually took place on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The Monday night showings of the awards are pre-taped.