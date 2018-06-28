Watch Psych Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Psych is an award-winning comedy detective show that aired on the USA Network from July 2006 through December 2017, and was the highest rated series premiere for basic cable subscribers of the season. Although the series has wrapped, you can watch Psych streaming. In addition to the 119 episodes, the series boasts a musical, Psych: The Musical and a television movie, Psych: The Movie. The series stars James Roday as as “psychic” detective and Dule Hill as his best friend and partner. The series was created by Steve Franks, who also produced Psych: The Movie and the show-within-a-show Psych: The Big Adventures of Little Shawn and Gus. In addition to the series and spin-off movies, Psych has inspired five novels, written by William Rabkin and carrying on the adventures of Shawn and Gus, and a crime-fighting guide, Psych’s Guide to Crime Fighting for the Totally Unqualified.

Here’s your guide to watch Psych online and enjoy the entire series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

How to Watch Psych Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, Amazon Prime is the only streaming service with every episode of Psych in its library. Here’s how to watch:

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch every episode of Psych on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch every episode of Psych on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Psych Seasons Are There?

There are eight seasons and 119 episodes of Psych, as well as a special musical and a movie which also aired on the USA Network. There series follows detectives Shawn and Gus through a series of complicated cases. Here are the seasons for Psych:

Season 1

15 episodes | July 7, 2006 – March 2, 2007

Shawn cons the Santa Barbara Police Department into letting him become a detective by convincing them he is psychic, and then gets his childhood best friend, Gus, to help him solve cases. In one case, Shawn doesn’t like his assigned case and so begins investigating a missing engagement ring, in another he pretends he can talk to a cat so that he and Gus can keep investigating a case they are sure is murder but that the police are calling a suicide, and they take on bank robbers.

Season 2

16 episodes | July 13, 2007 – February 15, 2008

When a reality show judge is threatened it’s up to Shawn and Gus to protect him, Shawn is pitted against a federal psychic to solve a case, a jockey – and former bull of Gus and Shawn – hires them to figure out why his horses are losers, and Gus’s father is accused of muder, leaving the guys to set him free.

Season 3

16 episodes | July 18, 2008 – February 20, 2009

Gus has a job dilemma: keep his job at the pharmaceutical company or keep working on Psych cases, an aging daredevil is in danger, a murder on an off-shore oil rig puts Shawn and Gus in danger, and Gus is taken hostage at a bank, leaving Shawn to negotiate him out of danger, and a serial killer returns to Santa Barbara, threatening the residents.

Season 4

16 episodes | August 7, 2009 – March 10, 2010

Shawn is on the trail of an art thief during his vacation, Shawn and Gus must figure out if an apparent suicide was actual caused by the devil, a drug lord is after Gus and Shawn, and the guys are hired to protect a man who believes he is a werewolf.

Season 5

16 episodes | July 14, 2010 – December 22, 2010

Two Chinese crime families have Shawn and Gus in their sights, an alien abduction stumps the guys, Shawn and Gus must help a prison guard find missing inmates, and a spy is counting on the guys to clear her name and reputation.

Season 6

16 episodes | October 12, 2011 – April 11, 2012

The guys are in danger after a night of partying goes awry, they lose their memories, and a dead guy shows up. Lassiter solves a case and Shawn and Gus go undercover at a mental institution, and Shawn and Juliet must solve the case of a couple of scam artists at their romantic getaway. Shawn’s father is shot.

Season 7

14 episodes | February 27, 2013 – May 29, 2013

Shawn swears vengeance on the man who shot his father, Juliet goes undercover with a dating service to find a serial killer, a mob boss has plans for the guys who just want to throw Lassiter a bachelor party, and the Mayor of Santa Barbara is killed, leaving the guys to solve the crime.

Season 8

10 episodes | January 8, 2014 – March 26, 2014

Lassiter asks Shawn and Gus to help him on a case, Woody the Coroner is in danger and the guys have to save him, when their favorite food truck owner is killed, Shawn and Gus go undercover to find the bad guy, and Shawn considers giving up his crime-fighting career.

What Are the Best Psych Episodes?

From animated shorts that foretell the future to breaking out in musical numbers, there is a Psych episode to entertain everyone. Here is a list of the best Psych episodes:

Season 4, Episode 7 “High Top Fade Out”

When a friend is murdered, Gus and Shawn must investigate to find out why. The police believe the death is accidental, but Shawn doesn’t. This episode was nominated for an Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Season 3, Episode 8 “Gus Walks into a Bank”

Gus walks into a hostage situation at a bank, and Shawn must help negotiate him to freedom. Gary Cole guest stars in the episode.

Season 5, Episode 16 “Yang 3 in 2D”

Serial killer Yin Yang is back, but the police don’t believe a woman who says she was kidnapped by him. Shawn and Gus take the case when the woman disappears – again. Cybill Shepherd guest stars on the episode.

Season 8, Episode 10 “The Break-Up”

A real estate executive is dead, and Shawn and Gus are tasked with helping Lassiter solve the crime. Shawn considers leaving detective work.

Season 7, Episode # “Office Space”

Gus decides to quit his job at the pharmaceutical company, but when he goes to leave, finds his horrible boss dead. Gus gets his fingerprints all over everything and asks Shawn for help, only to have Shawn make things worse.

Season 2, Episode 9 “Bountyhunters”

Juliet hires Shawn and Gus to help her find an accused murderer who escaped from her custody, but a bounty hunter gets in their way.

Season 1, Episode 1 “Pilot”

Shawn has always wanted to be a detective, and he cons the Santa Barbara Police Department into thinking he is psychic so that he can investigate crimes. The pilot was the number one rated premiere of the 2006 season for cable series.

Who Are the Actors in the Psych Cast?

Psych served as a breakout show for stars James Roday and Dule Hill, and also highlighted the talents of several Hollywood veteran actors. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Psych:

Shawn has an eidetic memory and comes from a long line of police officers, but he doesn’t want to be a detective until he accidentally becomes a suspect. This causes him to open his own detective agency, after convincing the Santa Barbara PD he’s a psychic, of course. James Roday is the star of Psych, which became his breakout role. Since the series wrapped, he has appeared in films including Gamer.

Shawn’s best friend since childhood, they used to go on adventures together. Gus knowns Shawn isn’t psychic, and gets pulled into Shawn’s schemes trying to protect him. Dule Hill is best known for his roles on Psych and The West Wing, though he has appeared in support roles in many movies and television shows.

The Santa Barbara Police Chief; she worked with Shawn’s detective father. She likes Shawn’s enthusiasm, even if she isn’t convinced he’s psychic. Kristen Nelson is an experienced actor and director who is best known for her work on Psych; since leaving the series she has appeared in Warehouse 13 and K.C. Undercover.

A detective with the SBPD, Lassiter doesn’t believe in psychics and just wants Shawn to go away. Timothy Omundson is best known for his roles in Deadwood and Psych; since the series wrapped, he has starred in Galavant and Castlevania.

Henry Spencer always wanted Shawn to follow in his footsteps to become a real detective, and he doesn’t like Shawn’s psychic schtick at all. Corbin Bernsen is a veteran Hollywood actor, having appeared in films and television since the 1970s. His most notorious roles are as Arnie Becker in the hit LA Law, and the films Major League and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Lassiter’s partner; she is a good detective and likes her job. She is very nuts-and-bolts with her police work, and she likes Shawn. Maggie Lawson is best known for her work on Psych. Since leaving the series she has starred in several television series including Two and a Half Men, Angel from Hell, and The Ranch.

Kurt Fuller as Woody the Coroner

Woody the Coroner sometimes has good insights to offer Shawn and Gus as they are investigating. Kurt Fuller is a veteran actor best known for his roles in Ghostbusters II and Anger Management.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Psych?

Quirky characters are the hallmark of Psych and several big Hollywood names joined the roster in guest starring and recurring roles. These guest stars include Parminder Nagra, Cary Elwes, and Rachael Leigh Cook. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Psych

Anthony Michael Hall as Harris Trout

Anthony Michael Hall played Harris Trout in several episodes; Hall is best known as one of the “Brat Pack”, and starred in the movies Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles.

Cybill Shepherd as Madeline Spencer

Cybill Shepherd played Shawn’s mother in the series; Shepherd is best known as Maddie from the series Moonlighting.

William Shatner as Frank O’Hara

Juliet’s father doesn’t like Shawn, but Shawn really wants him to. William Shatner is best known as Captain Kirk from the original Star Trek franchise.

Kerry Washington as Mira Gaffney

Kerry Washington guest-starred in season two of the series; she is best known for playing Olivia on the hit series Scandal. She has also appeared in the films Django Unchained and The Last King of Scotland.

Ally Sheedy as Mr. Yang

A serial killer who toys with Santa Barbara residents – and Shawn and Gus – throughout seasons three, four, and five. Ally Sheedy is another “Brat Pack” actor, best known for her roles in St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club.

Tim Curry as Nigel St. Nigel

Tim Curry guest-starred as Nigel St. Nigel in season two of the series; Curry is best known for his roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Congo, and The Hunt for Red October.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Psych?

Psych was created by producer and writer Steve Franks, who served as the show’s main writer and an executive producer throughout the series run. The animated shorts within the series, Psych: The Big Adventures of Little Shawn and Gus, were produced by J.J. Sedelmaier Productions. Both stars James Roday and Dule Hill are also credited as producers for the series, each for 89 episodes. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Psych

Steve Franks: Psych, Creator, Executive Producer, and Writer

Steve Franks is an experienced writer and producer in Hollywood; his first big break came when his screenplay Big Daddy was picked up as a film for Adam Sandler. He has gone on to write movies including Rush Hour, and is the writer for the Psych movie as well as the animated shorts within the series.

Andy Berman, Psych Writer

Andy Berman is a veteran writer and producer; he is credited with writing for 32 of the Psych series episodes. In addition to the series, he has worked on the films Mirror, Mirror and Playing for Keeps.

Chris Henze, Psych Executive Producer

Chris Henze served as an executive producer throughout the series run of Psych, for which he is best known. Henze has also contributed to the films The Universe and DeTour.

Kelly Kulchak, Psych Executive Producer

Kelly Kulchak served as an executive producer for the series; in addition to the show, she served as a crew member for the films Voltron and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

Mel Damski, Psych Executive Producer

Frank Damski is an award winning producer and director from Hollywood; his is best known for his work on the series Psych, but has also contributed to Lou Grant and Yellowbeard as a director.

Where Psych Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Psych stands out from its detective show compatriots by adding a strong dose of comedy. Lead character Shawn isn’t psychic, but can appear to be so due to his eidetic memory, and his best friend Gus just wants to keep him out of trouble (and solve crimes in the process). While most other crime series are heavy on the drama, Psych relies on comic relief, which keeps the series fresh and engaging. The series has a cult-like following of viewers who call themselves “Psych-Os”. The eight season series, which follows the adventures of childhood friends Shawn and Gus who are now detectives, was nominated for 31 awards and won 5, including two ASCAP Film and Television awards for Top Television Series (2009 and 2013), and a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Comedy series. In addition to the comedy series, the show spawned a musical and a movie, and inspired five novels and a crime-fighting guide. Series creator Steve Franks plans to make five more Psych movies. Until those movies come about, you can binge the original Psych series, the musical, and the movie streaming online.