Watch The Pacific Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

The Pacific is a mini-series that aired in 2010 as a companion to the 2001 hit Band of Brothers, and now you can watch The Pacific online. The Band of Brothers novel was written by author Stephen Ambrose; The Pacific was created by Bruce McKenna, who was one of the featured writers for the Band of Brothers mini-series. Author Stephen Ambrose’s son, Hugh Ambrose, was a project consultant for the mini-series, and also wrote the companion book for it. Hollywood heavyweights Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman all served as producers for the run. The Pacific starred James Badge, Joseph Mazzello, and Jon Seda as US Marines stationed in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II. The mini-series contained 10 episodes and was nominated for 41 awards. The Pacific won 34 awards, including 8 Primetime Emmys, one for Outstanding Miniseries.

Here’s your guide to watch The Pacific online and enjoy the series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and episode breakdowns:

How to Watch The Pacific Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, The Pacific is available for streaming on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch all episodes of The Pacific on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

When signing up for Hulu, there are two different options. With either one, you’ll need to include the HBO add-on to watch every episode of The Pacific.

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

When signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch every episode of The Pacific. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many The Pacific Seasons Are There?

There is one season and ten episodes of The Pacific, with the entire miniseries lasting 8 hours and 50 minutes. The miniseries focused on three US Marines in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Here are the episodes for The Pacific:

The Pacific Season 1

10 episodes | March 14, 2010 – May 16, 2010

United States Marines John Basilone, Eugene Sledge, and Robert Leckie are sent to the Pacific Theater to fight during World War II; though each is assigned to a different unit there are similarities to their stories. Leckie fights in the Battle of Tenaru, Sledge convinces his parents to let him enlist, and Basilone is tasked with increasing the defenses around Henderson Field. When he arrives in Australia on leave, Leckie falls for Stella. Sledge meets up with an old friend during Basic Training, and the battle to capture various areas on Peleliu are highlighted. Basilone transfers to begin training other Marines, and falls in love with Lena. Sledge loses his enthusiasm for the fight and becomes cynical about the battles. Basilone is killed at the Battle of Iwo Jima. After the war, Sledge is haunted by his wartime memories, Leckie falls for Vera.

What Are the Best The Pacific Episodes?

The miniseries has been hailed as great television from critics and viewers alike, but several episodes struck a chord with viewers. Here is a list of the best The Pacific episodes:

Season 1, Episode 9 “Okinawa”

Sledge’s unit arrives in Okinawa; he’s seen so many tragic things that he has little compassion for the Japanese troops. Word of the release of the first atomic bomb reaches the troops. Episode nine was called “the best of everthing” by IGN, which praised the writers look at not only what happens to soldiers in battle, but to the civilians surrounded by warring factions. The episode was also nominated for four Emmy awards.

Season 1, Episode 5 “Peleliu Airfield”

In this episode, the Marines fight to capture Peleliu Airfield; Sledge meets up with an old pal, and Leckie is wounded trying to relay a message to the corpsmen. This episode won two Emmy awards, for Outstanding Sound Editing and Outstanding Special Effects for a Miniseries, and was nominated for three more Emmys.

Season 1, Episode 10 “Home”

In this episode, Basilone’s widow delivers his Medal of Honor to his parents, Sledge deals with his horrific memories of the war, and Leckie falls in love. This episodes was nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award, and two Emmy Awards.

Who Are the Actors in the The Pacific Cast?

The Pacific was led by actors James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello, and Jon Seda; Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on The Pacific:

James Badge Dale as PFC Robert Leckie

Leckie was a sports writer before the war; he is the youngest of eight children and quite empathetic. James Badge Dale was an experienced character actor before joining the cast of The Pacific; since the miniseries aired, he has gone on to star in World War Z, 13 Hours, and Iron Man 3.

Joseph Mazzello as PFC Eugene Sledge

Sledge had to convince his parents to allow him to enlist during the War; he is very interested in war and battles, having been raised in Alabama near Civil War battlegrounds. Joseph Mazzello has been acting in films and television since he was a child; his first big role was as Tim in the original Jurassic Park. In addition to The Pacific, he has starred in G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Cure.

Jon Seda as Sgt. John Basilone

Basilone is a dedicated Army sergeant who enlisted in the Marines have being honorably discharged from the Army prior to World War II. Jon Seda is an experienced character actor in Hollywood, having appeared in the television series Oz and Close to Home before landing his part on The Pacific. Since, he has starred in Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

Ashton Holmes as PFC Sidney Phillips

Holmes is Sledge’s childhood friend and was a teacher and principal before the war. Ashton Holmes is best known for his role in The Pacific; in addition to the miniseries, he has appeared in The Divide and Being Mary Jane.

Rami Malek as CPL Merriell Shelton

Shelton is overly confident and apparently fearless. The Pacific was Rami Malek’s first big break; since the miniseries aired, he has gone on the star in the series Mr. Robot and the Need for Speed.

Keith Nobbs as PFC Wilbur Conley

Leckie’s best friend; he, Leckie, Juergens, and Smith watched out for one another. Keith Nobbs is an actor and producer best known for his roles in The Black Donnellys, Date & Time, and The Pacific.

Josh Helman as PFC Lew Juergens

Juergens is a good friend to his buddies Leckie, Conley, and Smith. Since appearing in The Pacific, Josh Helman has gone on to appear in many high profile films including Mad Max, Jack Reacher, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Pacific?

Tom Hanks appeared in The Pacific as The Narrator, and several other veteran actors are associated with the miniseries. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on The Pacific

Martin McCann as Capt. R.V. Burgin

Martin McCann is an actor and producer known for his role in The Pacific; since the miniseries aired, he has appeared in Titanic: Blood and Steel, The Frankenstein Chronicles, and Maze.

Toby Leonard Moore as 2nd Lt. Stone

Toby Leonard Moore is an Australian actor who starred in The Pacific, and has gone on to appear in several films including John Wick and Daredevil.

Tom Hanks as The Narrator

Tom Hanks narrates The Pacific miniseries; Hanks has starred in Hollywood blockbusters including Castaway, Big, Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Pacific?

Veterans Robert Leckie and Eugene Sledge each wrote for The Pacific; the miniseries was created by Bruce C. McKenna. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in The Pacific

Stephen Spielberg: The Pacific Executive Producer

Stephen Spielberg is a Hollywood producer, writer, and director best known for the films E.T., Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan; he served as an executive producer for both Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Tom Hanks: The Pacific Executive Producer and Narrator

Tom Hanks narrates The Pacific miniseries and also served as an executive producer. Hanks has starred in Hollywood blockbusters including Castaway, Big, Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan.

Gary Goetzman: The Pacific Executive Producer

Gary Goetzman is a Hollywood producer known for his contributions to Mamma Mia!, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and The Pacific.

Bruce C. McKenna: The Pacific Creator, Co-Executive Producer, and Writer

Bruce C. McKenna was one of the lead writers for the series Band of Brothers, and later developed the idea of a companion piece, focusing on the war in the Pacific Theater of Operations. McKenna is best known for his work on these two miniseries, but has also written or produced for the series Six and The Tin Star.

Robert Schenkkan: The Pacific Writer

Robert Schenkkan is a writer and producer known for his contributions to The Pacific. Hacksaw Ridge and The Quiet American.

Where The Pacific Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The Pacific is a critically acclaimed mini-series, focused on three US Marines, all in different units, serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II. That portion of the World War II effort remains a powerful call for seniors and Baby Boomers in the US, and though many films have covered the war there, most have focused on specific moments of valor or heroism. The Pacific, on the other hand, told heroic stories, but also told the stories of the families impacted by those battles. The mini-series made it onto Time magazine’s Top 10 TV Series of 2010. Overall, the series was nominated for 41 awards, among its top honors was a Peabody Award in 2010, and 8 Primetime Emmys including and “Outstanding Miniseries” award.