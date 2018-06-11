How to Watch ‘The Today Show’ Live Online

Every day, people across the country wake up to their favorite news programs. For many, the Today Show is the go-to place to get you ready for your day. But sometimes, you may find that you’re in a place to watch the show over your morning cup of oatmeal.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

Preview

The Today Show first debuted on January 14, 1952. Originally, the show aired from 7 to 9 am; in 1987, that extended to Sundays and in 1992, that extended to Saturdays, as well. It has garnered many nominations and wins over the course of its run. In 2002, Today was ranked No. 17 on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of all Time.

In January, Hoda Kotb joined Savannah Guthrie as the co-anchor of Today after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Matt Lauer.

On their first day working together as a team, Guthrie said, “It’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today… This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

Kotb first came on to NBC in 1998, working as a correspondent for Dateline. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack recently boasted about Hoda, saying, “Hoda is, in a word, remarkable. She has the rare ability to share authentic and heartfelt moments in even the most difficult news circumstances. It’s a tribute to her wide range and her innate curiosity.”

Guthrie and Kotb were the two who announced that Lauer would be leaving the show. Speaking to People recently, Guthrie said, “That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together. We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer.”

During the week, hours 7-9 of The Today Show are co-anchored by Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. The co-host and weather anchor is Al Roker, while Carson Daly works as the digital anchor. Natalie Morales is an anchor and correspondent along with contributor Jenna Bush Hager.