Watch Veep Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Veep is an American satire comedy series following the vice-president, Selina Meyers, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The series was adapted from the UK sitcom The Thick of It. Throughout the series, Meyers and her staff are trying to create a legacy without falling into the pitfalls of partisan politics in Washington D.C. There are six seasons and 58 episodes, with the series expected to conclude after season seven. You can watch watch Veep online. The series has been nominated for six Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, and has won three; in addition, it has won both Writers Guild of America and Television Critics Association awards for Comedy Television. In all, the series has been nominated for 167 awards, and has won 61. Veep debuted April 22, 2012 and season six wrapped June 25, 2017. Season seven is expected to air beginning in 2019. Here’s how to watch Veep streaming online:

How to Watch Veep Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all six seasons of Veep are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch Seasons 1-2 of Veep on your computer via Amazon’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Then, for Seasons 3-6, as well as any new episodes that air, you will need both Prime and the HBO channel. Once signed up for both–you can start a free trial of one or both services right here–you can then watch on your computer via Amazon’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes all six seasons of Veep, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to watch new Veep episodes live as they air in addition to the old episodes on-demand, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels (HBO can be added as an extra). It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every episode of Veep on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Veep Seasons Are There?

There are six seasons and 58 episodes of Veep, with ten more expected in season seven, tentatively set to air in 2019, to wrap the series. Lead Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Selina Meyers, the Vice President and then President of the United States. The series follows she and her team as they navigate Washington politics and try to create a lasting legacy. Here are the seasons for Veep:

Season 1

8 episodes | April 22, 2012 – June 10, 2012

Selina decides the Clean Jobs Commission will be her legacy as Vice President, but in try to push clean jobs, she annoys the very companies she needs to join her fight, Selina’s appearance on a morning talk show is misconstrued, and fast food executives don’t like Selina’s appearance at a ballgame.

Season 2

10 episodes | April 14, 2013 – June 23, 2013

In the midterm election, Selina’s party doesn’t do so well, a hostage crisis in the Middle East puts Selina at odds with the Secretary of Defence, and Selina’s staff is tasked with finalizing a trade agreement in Helsinki. During a government shutdown, Selina has to furlough some staff members and Selina’s team is in jeopardy when the President makes a surprising decision.

Season 3

10 episodes | April 6, 2014 – June 8, 2014

Selina and her team are on the campaign trail, though she hasn’t yet announced her official run for the Presidency, Amy and Dan both want to be her campaign manager, Selina’s new lover – and personal trainer – joins the team on a campaign stop in Detroit, putting everyone on edge. Selina is caught talking badly about a reporter

Season 4

10 episodes | April 12, 2015 – June 14, 2015

Selina has won the presidency and her staff must find a way to keep two campaign promises – military spending and her Families First bill. Personal details about the former president are leaked, causing Selina’s staff to try to find a scapegoat. At the party convention Doyle announces he will leave her ticket. A new running mate – and love interest – is found for Selina.

Season 5

10 episodes | April 24, 2016 – June 26, 2016

The morning after the election Selina must begin campaigning for congress members to ensure her victory, Selina puts Tom on a new banking task force, Amy has to find out who called Selina by a vulgar word, and Selina uses a Congressional Ball to get more congress people on her side. The House of Representatives is set to approve Tom James as President, but last minute maneuvering puts Selina in the Oval Office.

Season 6

10 episodes | April 16, 2017 – June 25, 2017

A year after Selina’s victory, Dan is hosting a Sunday morning news series, Amy and Buddy are engaged, and Selina decides to run for President again. Both Selina and Gary have health issues, and Jonah can’t figure out Daylight Saving Time. Selina wants credit for freeing Tibet, and plans for a Selina Meyer Presidential Library are begun.

What Are the Best Veep Episodes?

There have been many memorable moments on Veep from the verbal sparring between Selina’s staff members to Selina putting her foot in her mouth while trying to do or say the exact right thing. Here’s a list of the best Veep episodes:

Season 6, Episode 7: “Blurb”

Hugh Laurie guest stars in this episode and was nominated for an Emmy for his performance. In the episode, Selina tries to juice up her book by including salacious D.C. details, but promises to promise Tom to keep their relationship private, only to have Tom spill the beans in his own book.

Season 2, Episode 10: “D.C.”

Selina makes up her mind to quit the Vice Presidency after two more years, then changes her mind, only to have the President make a stunning decision.

Season 4, Episode 5: “Convention”

Selina ultimately chooses Tom James, played by Hugh Laurie, to be her running mate. Amy doesn’t like a new presidential adviser, and Jonah and Richard pose as D.C. insiders.

Season 5, Episode 9: “Kissing Your Sister”

This episode uses a documentary film style of shooting, with Catherine narrating, as the House of Representatives decides the election. Last minute maneuvering, however, could put Selina in the Oval Office.

Season 6, Episode 6: “Qatar”

On a trip to Qatar, Selina tries to gain credit for freeing Tibet and must juggle dueling photo ops. The episode won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography.

Season 4, Episode 10: “Election Night”

Selina and her staff are freaking out waiting for the election results, Amy and Dan spar on television, Karen returns, and Tom wants to be Treasury Secretary. The episode won as Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Who Are the Actors in the Veep Cast?

The ensemble cast of Veep is anchored by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won six Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the role of Selina Meyer. The series has won four out of six Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Veep:

Selina Meyer is determined to step out of the mold of “forgotten” vice presidents of the past. She is eager to make a mark on history and is ambitious, but not aggressive. She likes the job and wants to appeal to people. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has starred in Seinfeld and The New Adventures of Old Christine prior to taking on the role of Selina on Veep. Since taking this role she has won six consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She has been nominated for 84 awards over her career, and has won 51. Louis-Dreyfus is also an exeutive producer for the series.

Amy is Selina’s chief troubleshooter and purports to love the anonymity of her job, but she can’t stop sparring with the men in the office. Anna Chlumsky was a child star known for playing Vada from the My Girl series of movies. Since joining the cast of Veep she has been nominated for five Emmys.

Selina’s assistant and “body man”, he does everything for Selina from getting her coffee to carrying her bags. Tony Hale is best known as Buster from Arrested Development, but he has had many roles since beginning his acting career. He has been nominated for 23 awards, and has won 7 including 2 Emmys.

Dan believes he is Selina’s secret weapon and likes the power that comes from working for the Vice President. Reid Scott is best known for his role on Veep; he has also appeared in The Big C, My Boys and Great News.

Jonah considers himself an honorary member of Selina’s insiders, but since he actually works for the White House, Selina’s staff see him as the enemy. Timothy Simons is best known for his role onf Veep, but the series has vaulted him into more roles, including The Interview, Goosebumps and Inherent Vice.

Mike doesn’t always like his job, but he stays with it because, in his words, he’s just an average guy. He has been with Selina’s staff since she was a Senator. Mike Walsh is a Hollywood veteran, both as an actor and as a writer. He has appeared in the Hangover franchise of films, as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Hung.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Veep?

The ensemble cast of Veep is supported not only by recurring cast members, but guest stars who have also left their mark on the series. Stars Kathy Najimi, David Rasche, and Patton Oswalt have all spent time on the series. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Veep

Peter MacNicol as Jeff Kane

Jeff is Jonah’s uncle, who controls a large New Hampshire voting block. Peter MacNicol is best known for the film Sophie’s Choice and the series Ally McBeal.

Hugh Laurie as Tom James

Selina’s love interest and the man Congress wants to be the next president before backroom shenanigans make Selina the president. Hugh Laurie is best known as Dr. House from House; he is a veteran Hollywood actor with 18 awards wins. He was nominated for an Emmy for his time on Veep.

Gary Cole as Kent Davidson

A number cruncher and strategist, Kent is important to Selina’s election, but Selina doesn’t like that he also makes her pretend to be friends with her ex. Character actor Gary Cole is best known for his role in Office Space. He was on another political show, The West Wing, in which he played the vice president.

Sarah Sutherland as Catherine Meyer

Catherine doesn’t like her mother, and she especially doesn’t like her mother being the Vice President. Sarah Sutherland is best known for her role one Veep; she has also appeared in Innocence and The Newsroom. Sarah won a SAG award for her portrayal of Catherine.

Peter MacNicol as Ben Cafferty

Selina’s Chief of Staff, Ben usually appears to be depressed and often hides from the chaos in the office. Hollywood alum Kevin Dunn is best known for his roles in Transformers and Dave.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Veep?

When ABC passed on the pilot The Thick of It based on the British hit of the same name, HBO pounced and pulled Armando Iannucci, who had also developed the British version, into their vision of the series. Iannucci would leave as showrunner for the series in 2015. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Veep

Armando Iannucci: Veep, Creator and Showrunner

Armando Iannucci not only created the British version, The Thick Of It but also the American Veep. He is purported to have been happy that ABC passed on the initial script, saying it was too watered down. He left as series showrunner in 2015. In addition to Veep and The Thick of It, he is known for I’m Alan Partridge.

Simon Blackwell: Veep, Executive Producer

Simon Blackwell is an Oscar nominated producer and writer; he wrote for the series for the first four seasons. He is credited with writing 13 episodes of the series. Blackwell is known for the series The Thick of It. Veep, and In the Loop.

David Mandel: Veep, Showrunner and Writer

David Mandel was the first American writer for the series, and became showrunner after Armando Iannucci left the series in 2015. He has won two Emmys and been nominated for 24 awards. In addition to Veep he is best known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Tony Roche: Veep, Executive Producer and Writer

Tony Roche is an award winning writer, producer, and director. He was brought to the show as part of Armando Iannucci’s original cast of writers and producers. Roche is best known for his work on The Thick of It and Veep.

Where Veep Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Nominated for 167 awards, Veep is a favorite of critics and viewers alike. The satiric take on politics in America has both charm and style, keeping it from becoming too heavy or boring. The series has been nominated for every major television award including the Emmy, Golden Globes, Television Critics Association, Screen Actors Guild, and Writers Guild of America awards. In fact, star Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds the record for most SAG award wins, thanks in part to Veep, with nine wins over her career. Julianna Margulies and Alex Baldwin had been tied before Louis-Dreyfus took home two awards at the 2017 event. Season one began airing in April 2012, and season six wrapped in June 2017. Season seven is supposed to wrap the series, with air dates expected in 2019, but those dates have not been confirmed. However the series wraps, there is plenty of fun to be had with the Veep we have come to know and love.