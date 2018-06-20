XXXTentacion Memorial in Los Angeles: Livestream Videos & Photos

A memorial is happening right now in Los Angeles to honor XXXTentacion. Hundreds showed up to say goodbye to the rapper who was shot and killed. Suspects in his murder have not yet been found.You can watch a live video from the memorial from KTLA 5 News below. Some videos and live streams may contain some profanity.

Here is a live stream from Fox 11 Los Angeles:

Another live stream is below:

At least 300 people showed up on Melrose Avenue near Spaulding in Los Angeles (but it looks like more than 300, judging from arial video.) Although police officers were present, the event has been peaceful and there is no news of any arrests. The memorial began at 7669 Melrose Avenue, according to an event page on Facebook. The event page showed the memorial would happen from 8-10 p.m. Pacific, and only 11 people RSVP’d. However, far more people showed up than was apparent on Facebook.

Below is a video from earlier during the memorial:

Traffic has been backed up from the memorial, which is taking place in the Fairfax district.

Melrose at Fairfax is closed due to so many people showing up.

An impromptu memorial for @xxxtentacion breaks out in #FairfaxDistrict. Melrose at Fairfax is closed due to large group of people gathered. #cbsla pic.twitter.com/FfIpxbb3S7 — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) June 20, 2018

You can watch a video from the memorial earlier today below. The crowds at the memorial grew as the night progressed.

The Melrose crowd made an X with candles to honor the slain rapper. You could see on the live video that at different points in time, people jumped on an ABC 7 Eyewitness News van, and the crowds would run back and forth while the police created a barricade. The crowd of people were boisterous but peaceful, moving a line of the police officers with crowd control gear approached.

This is a developing story.