A Capitol Fourth 2018 Performers, Time & Channel

The annual event, A Capitol Fourth, carries on once again and there is a star-studded lineup on deck to perform at the 4th of July show. For all the details on how to watch A Capitol Fourth online, what time the show airs, who is performing and what channel to watch, read on below.

A CAPITOL FOURTH TIME & DATE: The annual event is held on the 4th of July to celebrate Independence Day. It airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and concludes at 9:30 p.m. ET. There will be a repeat airing of the special immediately following the live broadcast. The show takes place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

A CAPITOL FOURTH TV CHANNEL: The special airs on the PBS channel. Find showtimes for your local station here.

HOW TO WATCH A CAPITOL FOURTH ONLINE: A Capitol Fourth will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and the official website, which you can find here. The concert is free and open to the public.

A CAPITOL FOURTH HOST: John Stamos has returned to host the event once again and told WTOP that, “I had such a great time last year, but this year I get to bring my son — and that is gonna be something else. It’s his first trip, and he is gonna see his Old Man — right there in D.C., ‘[A] Capitol Fourth’, some fireworks. But the best part of being at the ‘Capitol Fourth’ last year was just seeing so many people so happy and so together. I love the idea of seeing all of us together, singing and dancing and celebrating being Americans.” Over the last few months, Stamos welcomed his first child with his new wife, so he has a lot to celebrate.

A CAPITOL FOURTH 2018 PERFORMERS: There is a huge list of performers this year and they include Andy Grammer, Jimmy Buffet, CeCe Winans, Pentatonix, The Temptations, Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, The United States Army Band, The US Army Herald Trumpets, Kyla Jade, John Williams, Chita Rivera, The Broadway Cast of Escape to Margaritaville, Joshua Bell, The US Army Presidential Salute Battery, Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music, National Symphony Orchestra, Jack Everly, and Renee Fleming. Also in the lineup are host John Stamos’ buddies, The Beach Boys. Beach Boys lead singer Mike Love talked to WTOP about what to expect with the group’s performance this year, revealing, “I think ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ is a pretty good one; ‘I Get Around’ is another good one. We’ve got several of them to choose from, so it’s just up to the producers what they actually want us to do. We’ve got a whole bunch of songs we’re known for. I think you’ll tune in and you’ll be pleased. I think you’ll hear some familiar sounds from the Beach Boys.”

Love also said that the Beach Boys might incorporate one of the other performers in their act tonight. He dished that, “We’ve talked to Jimmy Buffett about joining us on ‘Kokomo.’ I can’t be 100 percent sure until we’ve actually done it, but the talk is leading in that direction. I think that would be a lot of fun … I think we’ll split the leads. We’re going to record our version of it and then send it to him, just to give him an idea of where we want him to come in.” This is the second year in a row for The Beach Boys performing at A Capitol Fourth.