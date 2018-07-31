‘American Ninja Warrior’: Miami City Finals

Tonight, ANW traveled to Miami for the Miami City Finals.

There were many impressive runs tonight, but as always, only a few were able to make it to Vegas. Drew Drechsel flew through the run and made it through to finals with no hesitations, apart from the end of his run.

Jessie Graff also had an incredible run. She was able to make it through to the final stage of the run in under six minutes. She fell on the stair hopper, just like Drechsel, but that won’t get in the way of having her make it to

Interested in finding out who else will advance to the national finals in Vegas? Here’s the list:

1. Kenny Niemitalo

2. Brett Sims

3. Ryan Stratis

4. Drew Drechsel

5. Jessie Graff

6. Michael Johnson

7. Casey Suchocki

8. Todd Bourgeois

9. Nick Patel

10. Neil Craver

11. R.J. Roman

12. Drew Hendry

13. Bootie Cothran

14. Rachael Goldstein

15. Reko Rivera