Brad Pitt Looks Like His Girlfriends [PHOTOS]

Getty Brad Pitt looks like his girlfriends

Does Brad Pitt always look like his girlfriends? That’s what one Twitter user noticed, and her photo collage of Pitt looking like his girlfriends has gone viral, with other users adding more photos into the mix. It’s true. Brad Pitt really does look like his girlfriends.

First, here’s the original tweet. A woman named Sarah McGonagall started it all when she posted an old newspaper article that contained photos of Brad Pitt next to various girlfriends. Turns out that, whether he’s dating Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltraw, or someone else, his entire look changes.

“I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can’t stop thinking about it,” McGonagall wrote.

Twitter users then dug up other photos that show the same. It’s true. Brad Pitt is a style chameleon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

brad pitt

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of ‘The Mexican’ at the National Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. in 2001.

Pitt had Jen’s frosty blonde highlights when he was married to her. And when he married her.

Brad was definitely looking pretty Hollywood in the 90s with Jen.

His hair seemed to change when hers did:

pitt aniston

Pitt and Aniston.

Sometimes the hairstyle was messier.

pitt aniston

Pitt and Aniston

Sometimes the color matched.

pitt aniston

Pitt and Aniston.

Either way, they really did look alike.

pitt and aniston

Pitt and Aniston.

And they seemed so in love…

pitt and anison

Pitt and Aniston

He even looked like her with a beard.

pitt aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the premiere of “The Good Girl” at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Ca. Wednesday, August 7, 2002.

Sadly, it wasn’t meant to last.

Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow

pitt paltrow

Actor Brad Pitt (L), nominee for best supporting actor for his role as ” Jeffrey Goines” in “12 Monkeys” and his companion Gwyneph Paltrow (R) arrives at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles 25 March for the 68th annual Academy awards.

Brad Pitt also looked a lot like Gwyneth Paltrow.

When Pitt was dating Gwyneth Paltrow, he adopted her bleached blonde, sideswept blonde look. Since her hair was short too, when she was dating Pitt, they looked even more similar. Sometimes Pitt even steals his ladies’ sunglasses look.

Here’s more shades proof:

Sometimes, he compounded the doppelganger effect by dressing like his lady loves too.

Or maybe it was just the era.

pitt paltrow

Pitt and Paltrow.

They didn’t make it either, but they looked good together while it lasted.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

jolie and Pitt

GettyJolie and Pitt

When Pitt went off with Angelina, he adopted her moodier, more serious look. When she decided to lighten it up, he did too.

He definitely modeled himself after her looks (or was it the other way around?)

pitt and jolie

Pitt and Jolie

Pitt went darker to suit his new lady’s goth-like tastes – when she did.

He also adopted Angelina’s lengthier caramel blonde locks.

Sometimes, it’s the pony tail he copies.

Here are some other examples:

pitt and jolie

Pitt and Jolie

It’s the highlights.

pitt angelina

Pitt and Jolie

Definitely more serious.

pitt jolie

Pitt and Jolie

Their break up was darker too.

Brad & Jitka Pohledek

Brad dated Jitka Pohledek in 1994 and his hair became longer and his look turned hipster.

Brad & Other People

It’s not only his most famous girlfriends, either, as Twitter discovered. This Twitter user thinks a young Brad looks like… she did.

It was probably the 80s, so the hat was “in.”

The Jokes Flew

Some people noticed that Pitt looks a lot like other people in his movies, too. Tom Cruise, for example.

