‘Good Witch’ Season 5: Is the Show Renewed? When Does It Return?

Hallmark fans absolutely adore Good Witch and Season 4 has been no exception. Of course, seasons must end to make room for new Hallmark seasons (like Chesapeake Shores, which returns in August.) But we’re going to miss the magical show while it’s gone. Has the show been renewed for Season 5? When will the magic return for a new season? Find all the details below and then, when you finish this article, take the poll at the end of the story and let us know if you’d like a fifth season of Good Witch.

At the time of publication, we don’t yet know if Good Witch has been renewed for Season 5. Hallmark hasn’t made an official announcement yet. But if last year is any indication, we won’t have to wait too long to find out. And signs are looking good that the spell won’t be broken yet.

Last year, Good Witch fans (aka Goodies) didn’t know if the show was renewed when the Season 3 finale aired. But the announcement was made at the end of July. So more than likely, we’ll find out sometime later this month if the show is renewed. Signs are looking good. The fourth season of Good Witch averaged .23 in the 18-49 demographic (that’s 2.13 million viewers.) That’s down a little from Season 3, but still a strong showing. Good Witch is a little behind When Calls the Heart in ratings, but it’s ahead of Chesapeake Shores. Chesapeake Shores only had 1.779 million viewers when it was renewed. Since Good Witch is Hallmark’s second-most-viewed show, it will likely be renewed. And the numbers week-to-week were also steady, which is another good sign.

If it is renewed, when will the show return? Well, all we have to do is look at Hallmark’s past seasons to get an idea. Season 1 was an exception, premiering on February 28, but the rest of the seasons followed a distinct pattern. Season 2 premiered on April 17, Season 3 premiered on April 30, and Season 4 premiered on April 29. So if the show is renewed for Season 5, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be seeing the first episodes sometime between mid-to-late April 2019.

But, you actually won’t have to wait that long if the show’s renewed. Every year, Hallmark has been airing a Good Witch special around Halloween, typically on October 22 or October 24. So more than likely, we’ll be seeing another Good Witch special around the same time. So you’ll likely only have to wait about four months to see a new episode.

Would you like to see Good Witch renewed for Season 5? Let us know in the poll below.