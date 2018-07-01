Jorge Nava Accused By Ex of Fathering a Child

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Jorge Nava gets into more and more hot water with wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko. According to In Touch Weekly, in a promo video for the show, Nava was seen talking on the phone with a mystery woman, while Arkhipchenko listens in on the conversation. On the phone, Nava says that he is willing to take a DNA test in order to prove whether or not he was the father of her daughter. The woman on the phone screams that she’s told him to get a DNA test many times. So, is it true that Nava has a baby mama? Does he really have a child with an ex-girlfriend? Viewers will get an inside look on the show this season, when Arkhipchenko reveals Nava’s ex was claiming he had a 10-year-old daughter.

Nava and Arkhipchenko have gone through many fights and separations throughout their union together, which have been broadcasted for viewers across the nation. Arkhipchenko tells the cameras that if Nava is the father of this woman’s child, she wants nothing to do with her husband anymore.

According to Starcasm, Nava might actually be the father of the child in question. Arkhipchenko posted on Instagram a screenshot of a commenter on Facebook and captioned it “when his baby momma is mad”. The comment stated, “Why don’t you tell Jorge to come and give me some money for his kid already and stop spending it on making you uglier.” Arkhipchenko also posted alleged text message exchanges from her husband to the late Stevie Ryan, implying he may have cheated on Arkhipchenko. Following all of these posts, Arkhipchenko explained her reasons for posting them, writing this message on Instagram, “Alright, enough with bad vibes. The point was to show you that not everything you see on TV is true. I usually prefer to keep my feelings and personal life private, but some of you take it too far in my comments so there goes your proof that a person that seems innocent may actually be a liar and a cheater. Don’t judge my path if you haven’t walked my journey. Thank you for you supportive messages last night.”

Unfortunately, Ryan committed suicide after a long battle with depression last July.

When Nava and Arkhipchenko were first on the show, they said they met on social media, but Empty Lighthouse reports something different, stating that, “According to Stevie Ryan, a podcaster who appears to have sat down with Jorge, the couple didn’t meet on Facebook as they originally said. Instead, Ryan says that Anfisa met Jorge on a cam girl site. And it looks like there’s a video of Anfisa’s “performance” on Pornhub.” Starcasm reported that the couple did meet on a webcam site and that Arkhipchenko has been found on Pornhub in the past.

On May 19, 2018, Arkhipchenko posted a photo of herself with Nava on her Instagram account, and with the pic, was the caption, “Happy wife, happy life,” along with a heart emoji. So, it is safe to say the couple is still together.