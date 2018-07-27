Priyanka Chopra Ex-Boyfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are allegedly engaged. People Magazine reports that the couple got engaged a week ago on Chopra’s 36th birthday, and that Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy her the proper engagement ring.

Late week, Chopra’s director for the Indian drama Bharat announced that she would be leaving the film early, which sparked rumors that she and Jonas were planning to take a big step forward in their romance. “Nick is very, very happy,” says an inside source. “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”

In addition to her relationship with Jonas, Chopra has been romantically linked to several different celebrities over the years, including Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Here’s what you need to know about Chopra’s dating history:

1. She Allegedly Dated Akshay Kumar After They Starred In the Film ‘Andaaz’

Chopra met actor Akshay Kumar when they were shooting the 2004 film Andaaz, and Free Press Journal claimed that their onscreen chemistry soon carried over into reality. They never made their romance public, but the rumors were strong enough to cause a rift in Kumar’s marriage to author Twinkle Khanna.

Chopra and Kumar went on to make four additional films together, including Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Waqt: The Race Against Time. After the release of 2005’s Wact, however, the duo had a falling out and decided to call it quits.

In 2014, when Chopra was told Kumar wished to work with her again, she responded by saying: “First of all, I don’t think he said that. I am just saying that I am not somebody who sits and wonders who my co-actors will be for a film. I always pick my films based on the script.” She added: If something interesting comes by, it does not EVER matter to be who my co-actors are.”

Akshay was the last to comment on their relationship during a 2017 interview. “I have worked on five films with Priyanka,” he told India Today. “It’s not like I don’t want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra.” When asked whether the two were on good terms, he replied: “Let us call Priyanka Chopra and check if she has an issue with me. That way you will know for sure.”

2. She Dated Actor Harman Baweja Between 2007 & 2009

Chopra and Harman Baweja sparked up a romance during the making of Love Story 2050, and the couple dated for over a year afterwards, according to Desi Martini. After a series of unsuccessful films, however, the strain became too much, and the romance was done by early 2009. Chopra and Baweja, the son of famed Bollywood producer Harry Baweja, worked once more, on the film What’s Your Raashee?

When asked whether the split affected their working relationship, Baweja told Santa Banta News that the answer was no. “Whether we were together or now, I don’t think our work can ever get affected,” he reasoned. “We’re thorough professionals about this. We’ve been great friends and we still are great things. It was fabulous working with her earlier. It’s fabulous now. I don’t think personal relationships should affect the quality of my work.”

In a 2017 interview with In Style, Chopra explained her outlook on romance. “I’ve never dated,” she said. “I’ve always been in relationships. It’s very different. [In India] you like someone, you court each other, you get into a relationship. You’re answerable to each other. Whereas the non-answerability of dating, my god, I don’t know if I would ever be able to.”

3. She Briefly Dated Actor Shahid Kapoor In 2009

Chopra was romantically linked to Shahid Kapoor after they met on the set of Kaminey: The Scoundrels. The two were regularly spotted in public together, and they appeared on the second season of Koffee with Karan, as well as a Bru coffee advertisement. There was also the incident where the Income Tax department showed up at Chopra’s house one morning, and the door was answered by Kapoor, who was only wearing boxers. “Both Shahid and Priyanka were quite shocked by the raid,” a source told Times of India. “Shahid could not leave immediately. So, he remained there for sometime.”

The duo would again play off these romance rumors to promote the 2012 film Teri Meri Kahaani, but the drama underperformed at the box office, and they appeared to split for good soon after. Zimbio adds that Kapoor called things off because he felt that Chopra partied too much, and they didn’t have enough in common. Later on, he would allude to the fact that Chopra was seeing other people when they were dating.

The rumored couple now appear to be on good terms. Kapoor got on Twitter to praise Chopra’s performance in the 2017 film Bajirao Mastani, writing: “@deepikapadukone ethereal and peaking as an artist in every way. @priyankachopra in top form.” The actress responded, writing: “Thank you @shahidkapoor glad you liked the film.”

4. She Allegedly Had an Affair With Iconic Actor Shah Rukh Khan

Chopra’s relationship with Shah Rukh Khan dates back to 2000, when the actress was participating in the PeeCee’s Miss India competition. Khan was a member of the judging panel, and videos of the competition show that the two being flirtatious before the rest of the audience.

In another instance, Khan coyly proposed to Chopra during the NDTV’s Indian of the Year Awards Show. He asked her to marry him by singing a song, and Chopra, visibly flustered, said: “The answer to this question does not lie in any song nor in words.” Watch the video below. The two would eventually act together in the 2006 thriller Don.

As with Kumar, Khan’s wife Gauri Khan entered the picture and told him not to work with Chopra again. Although the affair was never confirmed by either of the two, Chopra has alluded to a relationship with an older man on several occasions.

In an interview with Times of India, the actress refused to name the man she was seeing at the moment, but that he’s someone she “respects and looks up to.”

5. She Began Dating Nick Jonas After They Went to the 2018 Met Gala

Chopra and Nick Jonas first sparked dating rumors when they appeared at the Met Gala together. They initially denied the rumors, claiming that they were merely friends, but the couple would quickly become inseparable, and their made their relationship official last month, when they posted photos of each other during their trip to India.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra told People Magazine about the trip. “It was really beautiful. He had a great time.” Since going official with their relationship, Chopra and Jonas have been spotted wearing matching gold rings on their right hands. “They’re very happy,” a source told People. “It’s getting serious.”

The source also revealed that Chopra accompanied Jonas to the wedding of his cousin last month. “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” they said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

Niether Chopra nor Jonas have confirmed the engagement.