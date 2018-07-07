Tarek El Moussa Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tarek El Moussa has made headlines over the past few years after undergoing an extremely public divorce with Christina El Moussa. The two are now separated, but still co-star on the series together.

With Tarek making weekly appearances on our television screens, we may all be wondering what his net worth is. How much money does he make on each episode of Flip or Flop?

Read on to find out.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $6 Million

Tarek, a real estate agent and reality TV star, has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Country Living reports that that Christina and Tarek make $10,000 per episode of

El Moussa grew up in Buena Park and earned his real estate license at age 21. He met Christina through real estate.

Tarek has two children with Christina: Taylor Reese and Brayden James.

In a very candid interview with Today.com, Tarek spoke about the struggles he has faced over the past few years. “I was so broken after everything I went through, like, literally broken, that I was devastated… I could barely walk I was so broken as a person after going through all the trauma and the divorce and all these different things.”

He goes on to say that after separating from Christina, he did some “soul searching” and as a result of it, he’s now the best version of himself he ever thought he could be. “Honestly, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been to date because I don’t feel the way I felt.”

2. He Recently Purchased a New Home in Cosa Mesa

According to People, Tarek recently purchased a new bachelor pad in Costa Mesa, California.

He purchased the home for $2.28 million, reports the Blast. Tarek even uploaded a picture of the house for Instagram viewers to see. He captioned the pic, “I BOUGHT A HOUSE!!!!!!! I’m am so excited for my “new beginnings”… sometimes things are meant to be:) I wasn’t looking for a house nor was I looking in Costa Mesa.”

Tarek and his ex-wife sold their five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Yorba Linda for $2.925 million. They purchased the home in 2013, and spent $1.5 million on reservations.

But Tarek isn’t the only one with a new home. Christina recently purchased a 5,000 square foot home in Newport Beach, according to Mercury News.

She paid $4.1 million– significantly more than Tarek dished out– for the new pad.

3. He Filed for Divorce in December 2016

According to Height Line, Tarek was the first to file for divorce. He and Christina were married from 2009 to 2015.

Country Living reports that the two quietly separated in May 2016.

Many attributed the split to an incident involving a gun from that spring; however, after clearing the air, Christina and Tarek made it clear that was not the cause of the breakup.

In a statement obtained by Country Living, the couple said at the time of the separation, “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

4. He Reportedly Purchased a Car for His Nanny’s Birthday

In June, People announced that Tarek had purchased a car for his children’s nanny.

In an Instagram post, the reality star wrote, “Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!! She’s 100 percent part of our family and we ❤ her!! I surprised her with a new Lexus for her birthday at Lexus of Newport Beach.”

He purchased her a Lexus from Lexus of Newport Beach. It’s unclear if Christina took any part in purchasing the gift. He has made it abundantly clear, however, how important his children are to him. In an interview with People in 2017, Tarek said, “The kids are the most important thing. If mom and dad can’t get along it affects the kids, so mom and dad better get along.”

5. The Couple Is ‘Stepping out of Their Comfort Zones’ to Maximize Profits

As most people are aware by now, Tarek and Christina are still continuing with another season of Flip or Flop despite the breakup. They are, however, now supporting two households on their income, as opposed to the one they shared.

In a recent interview with realtor.com, Tarek said that to maximize profits, “we need to step out of our comfort zone.” This season, the couple ventures to Acradia, a more upscale community with a slew of mansions.

With more expensive houses comes more expensive flips. Realtor.com reports Christina as saying, “It’s a million-dollar home; it has to be super dialed-in.”