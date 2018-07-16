‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Final 4 Contestants

Tonight, The Bachelorette 2018 enters its 8th episode of the season, with the final 4 contestants participating in the hometown dates. This means that star Becca Kufrin will be confronted by the families of her contenders and she will face some major issues, especially when it comes to some of her suitors’ past love lives. But, before we get into all the details on who gets sent home and who moves forward in the competition, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who makes it to the overnight dates or who this season’s reported winner is, STOP READING NOW.

With that said, let’s get to know the final 4 cast members on the show this season. Read on below for the rundown on each of them.

Jason Tartick

In the beginning episodes of the season, Tartick didn’t get a lot of on-air time, but he did seem to have a lot of chemistry with star Kufrin. When the two ultimately went on their one-on-one date, Kufrin admitted that Tartick was a great kisser and the two definitely had fireworks.

Last week on the show, Tartick was a part of a three-on-one date, meaning only one of these men would be selected to move on to the hometown dates. Fortunately for Tartick, he was chosen. It was down to Tartick, Leo Dottavio and Wills Reid, but Dottavio was the first of the three to be eliminated. Reflecting on the difficult decision, choosing between Tartick and Reid, Kufrin told People, “Both Wills and Jason brought different emotions and feelings into the evening. Wills by nature is very open and wears his heart on his sleeve. Jason is much more pragmatic but brings so much charisma and passion to our relationship. I was being pulled in two different directions. By the end of the night, it came down to who would I still think about if I sent one home. Who could I not see myself without, and who I felt ready to meet their family with. I knew then that it was Jason. But saying goodbye to Wills after all he opened up about was by far the hardest goodbye I’ve had yet.”

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood has been a front-runner this season and Kufrin has gushed about their chemistry together. But, the two have had several issues, especially when it comes to Underwood’s dating past with Kufrin’s friend, Bachelor cast-off Tia Booth. On tonight’s episode, it looks like Underwood’s connection to Booth may finally come to a head. Though Booth previously assured Kufrin there was nothing to worry bout, ABC has reported that, “Becca remains torn about who she needs to send home and travels back to Los Angeles to seek advice from her trusted girlfriends: Bekah, Caroline, Kendall, Seinne and Tia. But some new, shocking information comes to light that throws Becca’s decision into even more turmoil. She needs to make this very difficult decision and move past it to continue her journey with her final three prospective husbands.”

Garrett Yrigoyen

Garrett Yrigoyen got the first impression rose this season and he has been a front-runner ever since. But, he has a bit of a past when it comes to his love life, as he was previously married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham and the marriage was quite brief. On tonight’s episode, Yrigoyen’s divorce becomes a topic of conversation, as ABC has revealed, “Becca fears she has an uphill battle to prove to his family that she will be a good fit for them after his past romantic complications. His family is cautiously curious about Becca. Conversations take on an emotional tone when the troubling memories of Garrett’s divorce re-emerge. No one wants him to be put through that pain again, especially his mother.”

Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann charmed America on The Bachelor 2018 After the Final Rose Special, before the premiere of The Bachelorette. He then went on to become quite the endearing contender on the show. For his hometown date tonight, Horstmann lets his emotions out and also opens up about a traumatic event in his life. In addition, he surprises Kufrin with a concert by one of her favorite artists, Australian pop star Betty Who. Horstmann ends up moving on to the overnight dates, as well as the finale, making it to the final two. Unfortunately for him, he is not the winner this season. Reality Steve has reported that Kufrin gets engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.