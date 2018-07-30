How to Watch ‘Counting On’ Season 8 Online

Duggar fans are excited, with a new round of Counting On episodes coming for season 8 on TLC. The 2018 season premieres on July 30, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show online, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the TLC network via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Season 7 of the show ended with Joe and Kendra’s wedding plans, along with a baby announcement from Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth. Both couples have since had babies, so season 8 should be jam-packed with action. According to OK! Magazine, on the new season, “Joy-Anna, Kendra, and Jinger are all gearing up to each welcome their first child, and Josiah is preparing to ask his girlfriend Lauren Swanson for her hand in marriage.” Three babies and another wedding are in store for viewers.

Though this is a new season, in recent months, specials dedicated to individual couples on the show have aired on TLC, even showing Joy-Anna Duggar and Kendra giving birth. But, Counting On fans may get a new look at the births, since they will reportedly be showcased.

On the premiere episode, Joseph and Kendra Duggar get time to themselves for the first time, on their honeymoon. In an interview with TLC, Kendra revealed that, “The first time we were together alone was really different, we were like, ‘Wow this is strange,’ but I think after just a few days, we got used to it and it and it just became more of the norm and so, it wasn’t very hard at all and we enjoyed it!” Joe also added that, “Before we were married, we never were alone together and we always had a chaperone.”

Kendra then added, “It’s been great that we’ve been able to spend time together alone and be able to kiss and practice that and everything and not just hold hands and side hug. We’ve got the whole kit and caboodle.”

When it comes to future children, in addition to their little boy, Kendra and Joe would like to add to their family, as would Joe’s siblings. It sounds like Counting On will have enough births and celebrations to keep the show running for more seasons to come.