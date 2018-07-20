Watch The Dukes of Hazzard Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Even if you’ve never seen a single episode, everyone knows that sweet orange ride: the 1969 Dodge Charger called the General Lee. Inspired by the 1975 film Moonrunners, The Dukes of Hazzard tells the story of Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke, three cousins living together on their uncle Jesse’s farm in Hazzard County, Ga. The Duke boys race around evading crooked county commissioner Boss Hogg and his blundering Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, yet they always get wrapped up in an assortment of shenanigans anyway.

Hogg is forever angry with the Dukes who always happen to foil his crooked schemes via dumb luck or sheer curiosity. His get-rich-quick schemes often affect the Duke farm which Hogg desperately wants to acquire for various evil-genius reasons. The Duke’s sometimes come to his rescue, yet Hogg’s irrational dislike of the family and his increasing paranoia keep this action-comedy revved up.

General Lee and the boys cruised around on CBS from 1979-1985, peaking at number two in the Neilsen ratings in the show’s third season. Care to join the Dukes for a joyride? Here’s how to watch The Dukes of Hazzard streaming online.

How to Watch The Dukes of Hazzard Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, Amazon Prime is the only streaming service with every episode of The Dukes of Hazzard in its library. Here’s how to watch:

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch every episode of The Dukes of Hazzard on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch every episode of The Dukes of Hazzard on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Dukes of Hazzard Seasons Are There?

The Dukes ran amok for seven seasons, thwarting criminals and speeding on Georgian streets for 147 episodes. Here’s a breakdown of the entire Dukes of Hazzard series.

The Dukes of Hazzard Season 1

13 Episodes | January 1979 – May 1979

Capitalizing on the redneck fetish of the 1970’s, Season 1 shows how predictable, yet charming the hunky dory Duke boys and their series could be. In the pilot episode, Luke, Bo and Daisy divert slot machines (originally smuggled in by Hogg and Roscoe) to local watering holes so they can raise money for Bo’s girlfriend’s charity, putting them at odds with Hogg from the get-go. Hogg later tries to frame the boys for robbing an armored truck and also forces them to escort a deadly prisoner to another town. The gang gets him back, however, after they investigate a scam that took advantage of Daisy and implicate Hogg and the sheriff.

The Dukes of Hazzard Season 2

25 Episodes | September 1979 – April 1980

The reformed moonshining family is still on probation with the law, yet they continue being a thorn in the side of the shady antagonist Boss Hogg his lackey, Sheriff Coltrane. In this second round of scheme-busting southern fun, Bo and Luke are assumed to have drowned after their car ends up at the bottom of a pond. Unsurprisingly, Hogg plans to blame the duo anyways, so Bo and Luke haunt him with visions of General Lee as a ghost, proving how silly the show can get. The season also introduces a recurring theme of having to protect Hogg from his enemies. Hogg and Jesse get into an argument about who was the best after watching a film of their moonshine-delivery exploits, and the two decide to resolve the debate with a race.

The Dukes of Hazzard Season 3

22 Episodes | November 1980 – April 1981

The show continues to coast on its popular formula (because if it ain’t broke…). Bo and Luke are still raging in their Charger as Hogg tries to frame them for everything under the sun, from the theft of cutlery to the stealing of Stonewall Jackson’s sword. Daisy becomes a reporter for the Hazard Gazette proving she’s got a little more going on than just legs for days.

The Dukes of Hazzard Season 4

27 Episodes | October 1981 – April 1982

A counterfeiter falls for Daisy which eventually endangers her. Hogg hires two thugs to disguise themselves as Bo and Luke to (OMG!) frame them once again. Gangsters come to town searching for stolen diamonds stuffed inside a toy that makes its way from the Dukes to Hogg’s Cadillac. The season also features musical performances by a variety of country artists.

The Dukes of Hazzard Season 5

22 Episodes | September 1982 – March 1983

Due to a contract dispute, mainstays Bo (John Schneider) and Luke (Tom Wopat) left the series, sitting out 18 of the season’s 22 episodes. Replacement cousins Coy and Vance Duke fill in, more or less continuing the exact same relationship with Hoggs. There’s more robbing, kidnapping and payroll heisting from Hogg and he continues framing the Dukes, barely acknowledging that they’re now two entirely different people. (Just go with it.) Thanks to a drop in ratings, Bo and Luke return to the series just in time for a couple season-capping adventures.

The Dukes of Hazzard Season 6

22 Episodes | September 1983 – March 1984

Bo and Luke officially reclaim their seats in General Lee as they buckle up for more wild fun. Guest stars like Ramon Bieri (Badlands, The Frisco Kid) and Kim Richards (Escape to Witch Mountain, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) join in on the fun, while James Best doubles as both Sheriff Rosco Coltrane and a lookalike bank robber. A case of hilarious, yet obvious mistaken identity shortly follows.

The Dukes of Hazzard Season 7

17 Episodes | September 1984 – February 1985

The Dukes celebrate the anniversary of the day they got the General Lee when Luke was just out of the Marines and Bo was fresh out of high school. The Dukes get a role in a big Hollywood movie after saving the lead actor when his brakes get cut. Hogg hires three thugs to steal $3 million from a train traveling through town. The robbers steal General Lee, tying up the Dukes and threatening to kill them. Hogg and Roscoe, alongside Jesse and Daisy, end up saving the day.

What Are the Best Dukes of Hazzard Episodes?

Many of the show’s 147 episodes featured similar plots: the Duke cousins either get themselves into trouble or are set up by the scoundrelly Hogg. Despite its repetitive approach, audiences fell for the cousins and loved watching them accidentally outwit Hogg and his cronies time and time again. Here’s a list of the best Dukes of Hazzard episodes:

Season 1, Episode 6: “Swamp Molly”

An old moonshining buddy of Jesse’s wants his help with one last run, and since she saved Jesse from the Feds back in the day, he feels he owes her. Little does he know that Molly isn’t dealing moonshine anymore, she’s got a truck full of firearms.

Season 2, Episode 8: “Hazzard Connection”

Bo and Luke help Cooter deliver demolition derby cars, but unbeknownst to them, the engines are all stolen goods. Rosco finds out and tries to arrest them, but not before Bo goes undercover as a driver.

Season 3, Episode 6: “Baa, Baa White Sheep”

Hogg’s honest twin brother Abraham (also played by Sorrell Booke) arrives in town for the reading of their great aunt’s will, but Hogg had declared his brother dead years ago after he disappeared in Africa. To avoid sharing the land that’s coming to him, Hogg has Abe arrested so he’ll miss the reading of the document. There’s no one on earth Hogg won’t try to screw over…even his family.

Season 6, Episode 5: “The Boar’s Nest Bears”

When Bo and Luke are late for a probation hearing, Hogg says he’ll let them off the hook if they coach Hazzard’s peewee basketball team.

Who Are the Actors in the Dukes of Hazzard Cast?

Tom Wopat as Luke Duke

Along with his cousin Bo, Luke Duke was always in the crossfire of Boss Hogg and his felonious schemes. In the ’90s, Wopat played one of Cybill’s ex-husbands in the show Cybill.

John Schneideras Bo Duke

As Luke’s other half, Bo helped his family stay off of the law’s radar. Though best known for his Dukes role, Schneider played Jonathan Kent on Smallville, a 2001 TV adaptation of Superman.

Catherine Bachas Daisy Duke

Bach helped show TV audiences that Daisy Duke was far more than just a pretty girl in denim cutoffs. After Dukes of Hazzard, Bach starred in African Skies and The Young and the Restless.

Denver Pyleas Uncle Jesse

Uncle Jesse owns the Duke Farm that the family lives on and the very property that nemesis Boss Hogg continuously tries to seize. He’s a father figure to the cousins whose parents were all killed in a tragic car crash years prior. In addition to Dukes, Pyle is also well known for playing Briscoe Darling on The Andy Griffith Show.

Sorrell Bookeas Boss Hogg

Hogg is the unethical, corrupt commissioner of Hazzard County whose signature look was an all white suit with a white cowboy hat and a cigar hanging out of his mouth. He constantly framed the Duke cousins for many of his shady schemes. Booke lended his talents to the stage and big screen, but was best known for his role on The Dukes of Hazzard.

James Bestas Sheriff Rosco Coltrane

Coltrane was Hogg’s lackey and partner-in-crime (literal crime, that is). Best was a star on TV and in film. In addition, he was a character and voice actor, and a writer, director, acting coach, college professor, and more.

Ben Jones as Cooter

Cooter was the mechanic of Hazzard county, who could frequently be seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, dirty blue jeans and a worn out baseball cap. In addition to acting, Jones was a playwright and essaying, and served four years in the United States House of Representatives from 1989 to 1993.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Dukes of Hazzard?

The show often featured a plethora of performances from some of the nation’s top country stars. Boss Hogg would lower the speed limit in town to an unreasonable number, forcing the targeted celebrity to violate the law. He’d then coerce the guest starring singer to give a free performance at the Boar’s Nest in exchange for having his or her ticket waived. These “speed trap” segments as they were called featured such acts as Roy Orbison, Dottie West, The Oak Ridge Boys, Buck Owens and Waylon Jennings, the show’s narrator and theme song performer. In rarer cases, some singers like Loretta Lynn were incorporated into the story, like when Lynn was kidnapped by criminals wanting to make it big in the music industry.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Dukes of Hazzard?

Gy Waldron: The Dukes of Hazzard Creator, Writer and Producer

Waldron modeled the series after the 1975 film Moonrunners, which he also wrote and directed.

Where The Dukes of Hazzard Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The Dukes of Hazzard is fondly remembered for Daisy’s short shorts and its roaring General Lee chase sequences. The Dodge Charger became a ’70s icon in itself, and it’s nearly impossible to recall this show without thinking of that beautiful orange speed demon. With most of its focus on action scenes and apparel, the plot and character arcs took the backseat to these visual elements that often demanded center stage in the southern-obsessed decade. Upon revisiting the series in 2015, Time declared, “It is still as gloriously shiny and empty as a collectors’ metal lunchbox, a Southern-fried cartoon (which later became an actual cartoon) jacked up with ’70s T&A,” and—let’s face it—that’s a pretty accurate snapshot.

While one doesn’t watch the Duke cousins’ escapades for deep character work or gripping writing, that doesn’t mean it didn’t have its place in the ’70s zeitgeist. It premiered amid a sea of other shows that flaunted sex (Three’s Company and Charlie’s Angels were ratings powerhouses at the time), and it capitalized on pop culture’s obsession with southern family life (think: Smokey and the Bandit). If you’re looking for a fun summer fling or a wild romp filled with fast cars, pretty girls and comedic action, turn on The Dukes of Hazzard and step on the gas.