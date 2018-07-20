Watch Justified Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Justified is part western and part crime drama, centering on the character of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, who approaches his job somewhat like a cowboy from the Old West. The series ran for six seasons and 78 episodes on the FX network; now you can watch Justified online. It stars Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, and Joelle Carter. The idea for the series came from a short story written by author Elmore Leonard; it was developed for television by Graham Yost, who would be the showrunner for the entirety of the series. Over the course of the show, which ran from 2010 through 2015, Justified was nominated for 66 awards, including 8 Emmy awards. The series has won 10, including two Primetime Emmy awards and a Peabody. The series is set in Kentucky and the Appalachian Mountains.

Here’s your guide to watch Justified streaming online:

How to Watch Justified Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, Amazon Prime is the only streaming service with every episode of Justified in its library. Here’s how to watch:

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch every episode of Justified on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch every episode of Justified on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Justified Seasons Are There?

There are six seasons and 78 episodes of Justified, which won 10 awards over the show’s run. Justified was named the TV Program of the Year in 2012 by the AFI. This a season listing for Justified:

Justified Season 1

13 episodes | March 16, 2010 – June 8, 2010

After shooting a mob hitman in Miami, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is reassigned to Lexington, Kentucky by the Marshal Service. Part of his territory includes Harlan County, where Raylan was raised. He is assigned to protect Ava Crowder after she kills her husband who had been abusing her. Her brother-in-law, Boyd, comes after her and Raylan shoots him in the chest; he survives and swears he is a changed man. In prison, Boyd preaches to inmates and creates a circle of followers. Raylan is soon in the crosshairs of Miami drug lords; Boyd’s father, Bo, has promised to deliver Raylan to them in exchange for a large shipment of drugs. Boyd, who has been released from prison, blows up the shipment; Boyd wants to make things right with his father, but after his father kills Boyd’s men. Boyd and Raylan team up against the drug lords.

Justified Season 2

13 episodes | February 9, 2011 – May 4, 2011

Still in Kentucky, Raylan is now tasked with bringing the Bennett clan to justice. The Bennett’s are marijuana growers and are moving into Crowder territory now that Bo Crowder is dead. This puts Raylan, whose family has a long-standing feud with the Bennett’s, trying to bring them to justice without stepping outside the law.

Justified Season 3

13 episodes | January 17, 2012 – April 10, 2012

Robert Quarles arrives in Harlan County from Detroit, having been exiled there by the mob. He begins working with enforcer Duffy, taking the place of criminals who have been arrested. Raylan begins an investigation into the man, who is also fighting with Boyd’s followers. Dickie Bennett, who is the last surviving Bennett from Season Two, enlists the Noble’s Holler crew to help him regain his inheritance.

Justified Season 4

13 episodes | January 8, 2013 – April 2, 2013

Raylan begins investing the disappearance and death of a parachutist who plummeted to his death in nearby Corbin after finding the man’s ID in his father’s home. Boyd begins working with Colt Rhodes to expand his questionable business, but a revival in town slows his plans. Johnny plots to overthrow Boyd with the help of Duffy, which leads him to investigate the parachutist’s death, too.

Justified Season 5

13 episodes | January 7, 2014 – April 8, 2014

Boyd is trying to control the local drug trade while a new family of alligator farmers, the Crowe’s, bring their business to Harlan County. Raylan tries to use Darryl Crowe’s relocation to Kentucky against Wendy Crowe, hoping to turn her into an informant for him. Darryl and Boyd begin working together and murder Johnny. Ava is framed for murder; Raylan seeks revenge against those who would hurt Ava and gets an unexpected assist from Boyd.

Justified Season 6

13 episodes | January 20, 2015 – April 14, 2015

Raylan keeps his distance from his new daughter, trying to protect her while he works a RICO case against Boyd. Ava betrays both Boyd and Raylan. Avery is buying up as much land in Harlan County as he can, and Boyd plans a bank robbery so he can get to the land first. Ty and Sean bury Calhoun’s body and a manhunt is begun for Ty. Raylan signs his land deed over to displaced hill people, hoping to cut his last tie to Harlan so that he can leave forever. Boyd is ambushed but survives. Boyd returns to preaching in prison.

What Are the Best Justified Episodes?

In 2011 and 2013 the Western Writers of America nominated Justified for their Spur Award as the Best Western Drama Script/Fiction. The series was also nominated as the best New Series by the Writers Guild of America in 2011. Here’s a list of the best Justifiedepisodes:

Season 3, Episode 13 “Slaughterhouse”

When Raylan finds Tom dead outside Boyd’s bar, he wants answers. Ava and Johnny think Arlo leaked information, and Arlo’s part in Tom’s killing is brought to light. This episode was nominated for an Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Television Episode Teleplay.

Season 2, Episode 1 “The Life Inside”

Raylan must track down Boyd as the Bennett clan try to take over the Crowder crime and drug ring. This episode was nominated for an Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Television Episode Teleplay.

Season 1, Episode 1 “Fire in the Hole”

Raylan returns to Kentucky where part of his jurisdiction is the county where he was raised. He investigates the murder of a white supremacist; he shoots the suspect, his childhood friend, Boyd, in the chest. Boyd survives. This was the premiere episode for the series; more than four million viewers tuned in to the program making it the episode with the highest viewership.

Season 5, Episode 11 “The Toll”

Raylan and Boyd are at cross-purposes while dealing with the Crowe family. This episode was nominated for an Art Directors Guild award for One Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Television Series; it was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction.

Season 5, Episode 9 “Wrong Roads”

Raylan works with the DEA and Boyd is intent on protecting Ava. This episode was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction.

Season 3, Episode 2 “Cut Ties”

A marshal is killed and Art, the head of the agency, moves in to find the culprit while Raylan teams up with another marshal to find the perpetrator. Raylan recants his statement, which frees Boyd from another prison stint. This episode was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction.

Who Are the Actors in the Justified Cast?

Justified, airing between 2010 and 2015, starred Timothy Olyphant, Joelle Carter, and Walter Goggins. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Justified:

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens

Raylan Givens is a Deputy U.S. Marshal who is thought by his superiors to be a little too loose in his interpretation of the law. Timothy Olyphant is an award-winning actor and producer. He won a Satellite Award for his role on Justified. His is best known for his role in the series, along with his roles in Deadwood and Santa Clarita Diet.

Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder

Boyd is very smart and charismatic, which makes it easy for him to pull people in to work for him. He has a friendship with Raylan, although they are often on opposite sides of the law. Walton Goggins is an award-winning actor and producer; his biggest roles have been in Justified and The Hateful Eight, for which he won a Hollywood Film Award.

Joelle Carter as Ava Crowder

Ava is Boyd’s sister-in-law; she kills his brother. Eventually the two begin a romantic relationship. Joelle Carter is a well-known actress and producer; some of her biggest roles have included High Fidelity, Wonderland, and Justified.

Jere Burns as Wynn Duffy

Wynn is part of the Dixie mafia who works as a loan shark; he survives a shoot-out with Raylan. Jere Burns is a veteran character actor who is best known for his roles in the series Max Headroom, Angie Tribeca, and Justified.

Nick Searcy as Art Mullen

Mullen is the Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal and Raylan’s direct boss. He has a dry sense of humor and tries to keep Raylan’s tendency to work outside the law in check. Nick Searcy is a veteran actor, director, and writer who is best known for his roles in the films Fried Green Tomatoes, Cast Away, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Jacob Pitts as Tim Gutterson

Tim is a Deputy U.S. Marshal and a former sniper. He can be lazy and slow-moving, but is actually quite good at his job. Jacob Pitts is a well-known actor and cinematographer who is best known for his roles in EuroTrip, Justified, and 21.

Erica Tazel as Rachel Brooks

Rachel is a Deputy U.S. Marshal who is usually at odds with Raylan. Erica Tazel starred in the Roots mini-series; she is best known for her part in Justified and The Good Fight.

Natalie Zea as Winona Hawkins

Winona is Raylan’s ex-wife; she works as a court reporter. Natalie Zea is an actress who is best known for her roles in The Other Guys, Justified, and The Shield.

David Meunier as Johnny Crowder

Boyd’s cousin; Johnny is crippled and power hungry. David Meunier is an actor who is best known for his role on Justified; he has also appeared in the series Arrow and the fim The Equalizer.

Damon Herriman as Dewey Crowe

Dewey is a game poacher and small time criminal. Damon Herriman is an actor and writer who is best known for his roles in Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of NXS, Justified, and Flesh and Bone.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Justified?

Patton Oswalt, Amy Smart, and Scott Grimes all visited Harlan County and Justified in supporting or guest starring roles. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Justified

Mary Steenburgen as Katherine Hale

Mary Steenburgen played Katherine Hale in the series; she is an award-winning actress with an Oscar and a Golden Globe to her name along with other awards. She is married to actor Ted Danson and is best known for her roles in The Help, Back to the Future III, and Joan of Arcadia.

Mykelti Williamson as Ellstin Limehouse

Mykelti Williamson played Ellstin Limehouse in the series. Williamson is a well-known character actor best remembered as Bubba from the Forrest Gump film. He also starred in 24, Boomtown, and Con Air.

Sam Elliott as Avery Markham

Sam Elliott played Avery Markham in the series. Elliott is an award winning actor, writer, and producer; he is best known for his roles in the films Roadhouse and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. His signature baritone and mustache are his calling cards; Elliott won a Critics Choice Television award for his role in Justified.

Margo Martindale as Mags Bennett

Margo Martindale is a three-time Emmy award winner. She played Mags Bennett, the head of the Bennett clan, on Justified; Martindale won an Emmy, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her role on the show. The veteran actress is best known for her roles in this series, along with The Americans and The Good Fight.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Justified?

Justified is based on Elmore Leonard’s short story Fire in the Hole and was developed for television by award-winning producer and writer Graham Yost. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in SHOW

Elmore Leonard: Justified Creator and Writer

Elmore Leonard is an award-winning author, writer and producer; he won an Edgar Allen Poe award for the film Out of Sight. Leonard is best known for writing Get Shorty, Out of Sight, and Justified, along with a host of novels and short stories. The series is based on Leonard’s short story Fire in the Hole.

Graham Yost: Justified Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner

Graham Yost is the Emmy Award winning producer and writer of The Pacific, The Americans, and Justified, which he developed for television. Yost was an executive producer and the show runner for the length of the series; he also served as the main episode writer.

Michael Dinner: Justified Executive Producer

Michael Dinner is an award-winning producer and director; he is best known for his contributions to The Wonder Years, for which he won an Emmy award, and Chicago Hope. Dinner also directed three episodes, including the pilot.

Ingrid Escajeda: Justified Writer

Ingrid Escajeda wrote 23 episodes of Justified; her other notable series include APB and Better Off Ted.

Where Justified Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Justified is the critically acclaimed western crime drama based on the Elmore Leonard short story Fire in the Hole. It was developed for television by the award-winning writer and producer Graham Yost and ran on the FX Network from 2010 through 2015. Over the course of its series run the show won two Primetime Emmy awards, a Peabody Award. Author Elmore Leonard has said it is “one of the best” adaptations of his writing. The Peabody board said of the series that it “merged past and present”. Justified was named AFI’s Show of the Year in 2012, and has a MetaCritic rating of 100 based on 14 reviews for the fifth season. The series premiere was its highest viewed airing, but throughout the series run, viewership averaged two million viewers. Though fans of the series were disappointed, showrunner Yost and star Olyphant wanted to stop the series after the sixth season, both saying they felt the series had run its course.