WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Fans Blocked Off South Street to Re-Watch the Superbowl

It began as a World Cup party. But in Philadelphia, when the World Cup ended, the re-run of another sporting event began.
The City of Philadelphia blocked off South Street, in Philadelphia’s downtown, and set up a giant screen so that people could watch France play Croatia in the World Cup final.
But after France’s 4-2 victory, nobody took down the big screen. Instead, organizers switched to a replay of this Feburary’s Superbowl, when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.
Eagles fans appeared to be glued to the screen, watching the 5 month old game as if they had never seen it before.
Update: philly special 😂😂😂💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/XaVWUQiFUD
This year was the first time in Eagles history that the team won the Superbowl.