How to Watch ‘Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind’ Documentary Online

The beloved life of Robin Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all-time, is explored in the new documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.

Preview

A life unparalleled, Robin Williams was able to entertain unlike anyone else. Whether you were watching his standup or one of his numerous television or movie roles, chances are you came away from the performance with a smile on your face. He was, in short, was one of the most beloved entertainers not only of his generation, but of all-time.

This newest documentary, which is directed by Marina Zenovich, explores that cherished–but also complicated–life, from his early days of stand-up in the mid-1970s, to his breakout role as Mork, to his seemingly endless list of critically-acclaimed movies, to his tragic death by suicide in 2014.

According to HBO’s synopsis, the film will largely be told from Williams’ point of view through first-person sources but will also have interviews from those close to him.

“With previously unheard and unseen glimpses into his creative process through interviews with Williams, as well as home movies and onstage footage, this insightful tribute features in-depth interviews with those who knew and loved him, including Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber and his son, Zak Williams.”

Come Inside My Mind, which is produced by Alex Gibney and Shirel Kozak, is one hour and 57 minutes.