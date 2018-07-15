SharkFest 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Nat Geo Wild Series Without Cable

It’s the middle of July, which means there’s about to be a whole lot of shark-based programming over the next couple of weeks. That starts this Sunday with Nat Geo Wild’s SharkFest, a two-week event that will feature a handful of new documentary specials.

SharkFest 2018 officially starts Sunday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET, and all programming will be on the Nat Geo Wild channel. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still easily watch a live stream of all the SharkFest specials (or DVR any of them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

While the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is certainly more popular, Nat Geo Wild claims that SharkFest is the “No. 1 destination for factual shark shows.”

No matter where your shark show special loyalties reside, there’s no denying that SharkFest has plenty of compelling content on tap for the next two weeks.

It starts Sunday with three new specials:

When Sharks Attack: Mayhem in Mexico: The hour-long special explores violent shark attacks off the shore of Mexico, which “is home to blacktip sharks, bonnethead sharks, bull sharks, and hammerhead sharks.”

Shark vs. Tuna: If you ever thought, I wish could watch a fight between yellowfin tuna and tiger sharks, well then you’re in luck. This special explores such battles off of Ascension Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The Whale That Ate Jaws: Scientists offer new discoveries about the 1997 event that saw a pair of killer whales take down a great white shark near the Farallon Islands off the coast of San Francisco.

One week of sharks just isn't enough. #SharkFest is bigger than ever with two weeks of sharks! pic.twitter.com/i7o3ZGsgoC — Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild) July 11, 2018

Other specials during SharkFest include Big Sharks Rule, 700 Sharks and Shark Kill Zone.

“SharkFest is an extraordinary celebration of sharks and the role they play in the world’s oceans,” said Geoff Daniels, Nat Geo Wild’s global executive vice president and general manager. “They’re so much smarter and more strategic than people realize. Frankly, sharks are the underdog. It’s about flipping the script.”