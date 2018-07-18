Suits Live Stream: How to Watch Season 8 Premiere Online Without Cable

Suits is back for Season 8, and watching the highly acclaimed legal drama online has never been easier.

Episodes will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network, starting with the Season 8 premiere on July 18. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch episodes live (or DVR them, or watch them on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including USA Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Suits on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

USA Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch Suits live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you new Suits episodes and other shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Suits live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Season 8 brings several noteworthy changes to the cast.

First, the departures. Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, and Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane and apparently has a somewhat busier schedule now that she’s married into the Royal family, have both left the show after their characters moved to Seattle to run their own firm in the Season 7 finale.

Helping fill the void will be Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy, Knocked Up), who joins the cast as Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Specter Litt (or Zane Specter Litt) who butts heads with Harvey.

“It’s a really contentious relationship at the beginning,” Heigl said. “There’s a lot of mistrust like neither one trusts the other. But by the end of the first episode, I think it’s clear to both parties that there is much respect to be had. It’s undeniable that Harvey is a guy that deserves respect, and I think that Samantha really admires his ability, you know, how good he is and how smart he is. But that doesn’t mean she likes him, you know?”

Suits continues to go strong deep into the series, as last season received a 92 percent positive rating on the aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. It will be interesting what effect the cast changes have on Season 8, but knowing the quality that has been produced by Aaron Korsh and Co. thus far, expectations should remain high.