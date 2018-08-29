‘Alone Together’: Will There Be a Season 3?

Tonight is the season 2 finale of ‘Alone Together’ on Freeform, and fans are wondering if they can look forward to another season of the series. Will there be a third season of Esther and Benji?

At this point in time, it’s unclear if the show will be renewed for a third season or if it will be cancelled, as that information has not yet been announced.

According to TV Series Finale, the show averaged a .05 rating in the 28-49 demographic with 140,000 viewers. That is down by 51% and 38% respectively, compared to season 1. Siren, meanwhile, is Freeform’s top show this season, and averaged a .23 in the 18-49 demographic and .661 million viewers. The Fosters, on the other hand, averaged a .25 in the 18-49 demographic and .619 million viewers. As Freeform’s lowest rated show of the season, the chances of it being renewed do not look good.

*This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Alone Together was created by the show’s stars along with Eben Russell, who executive produces alongside the two.

Recently, Esther Povitsky sat down with Vulture to discuss the writing and planning for season 2 of the show. She said, “We’re thinking about topical arcs, because in season one, every episode can sit on its own, and we think we want to change that up. We’re working on a season opener that — what can I say without giving anything away? — it plays with how time passes by. Slight changes, but nothing too drastic. I’m always going to be selfish and insecure and desperate, my character and Benji’s.”

Asked how she and Benji set themselves apart from other shows with a similar set up, like Broad City or Difficult People, she said, “When we came up with the show, to be completely honest, we didn’t give a thought to what else was out there. We weren’t crafting the show specifically to be different, we just looked within and thought, “What would a real show based on us and our lives look like?” And from there, we built a show that’s not a will-they-won’t-they, that’s a true buddy comedy between a man and a woman. I don’t see many buddy comedies with a male and female lead that are allowed to remain friends, and even fewer where they’re both straight. This show is our friendship, and so it’s as different from other shows as one friendship is from another.”

Be sure to tune into the finale of Alone Together tonight on Freeform at 8pm ET/PT.