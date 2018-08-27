‘American Ninja Warrior’ Las Vegas Finals: How to Watch Online

Tonight, American Ninja Warrior is traveling to Las Vegas for stage 1 of the Mt. Midoriyama, where the top contestants from the city finals courses compete for grand prize of $1 million. Be sure to tune in to NBC tonight, beginning at 8pm ET/PT, to watch the ninjas.

Preview

Only one person has won American Ninja Warrior in all ten seasons of the show, while two competitors have completed the course. How is that possible? In season 7, Geoff Britten became the first person to successfully complete stage 4 of Mt. Midoriyama, thereby becoming the first American to ever complete the finals stage of ANW. However, his turn was followed by Isaac Caldiero, who was able to beat his time up the rope by three seconds. This meant that while both competitors finished the course, only Caldiero walked away with the $1 million grand prize.

Mount Midoriyama is split into four stages, each with its only set of obstacles. The first stage tests the competitor’s agility and speed. The second stage tests strength and speed. The third stage tests a competitors body strength and grip strength, and the final stage is a 75-foot rope climb that the competitors must complete in under 30 seconds.

While Isaac Caldiero made a triumphant return this season for the city qualifiers, he fell on the Block Run during the city finals run, and will not be advancing to tonight’s finals.

Be sure to tune in to the fun on NBC, beginning at 8pm ET/PT.