The Big Bang Theory Is Ending Next Year

All things must come to an end — even the Big Bang. Warner Brothers announced Wednesday that the long-running hit sitcom will have its final season in 2019.

Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions issued a statement saying, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The show, which debuted in 2007, features a close-knit group of socially awkward scientists and their bubbly, outgoing neighbor. The show has received 52 Emmy nominations and has won 10 Emmy awards since 2007. The show’s huge loyal audience has watched as the characters married, moved to new homes, and struggled with different life challenges — including trips into outer space. The show even prompted a spinoff, Young Sheldon, which imagines the early childhood of “Sheldon,” the brilliant but prickly scientist played by Jim Parson.

The series stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. The Big Bang’s final season begins on September 24.