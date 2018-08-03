‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Meet the Team’ Roster

‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Meet the Team’ Roster

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Meet the Team captures the true drama of the audition process to become a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Interested in finding out who made the team?

Here’s the roster for the 2017-2018 season:

Alexis Peterson

Amy

Cersten

Christina

Gina

Heather

Jenna

Jessika

Jinelle

Kashara

Kelli

Kelsey

Khalyn

Lacey

Lauren

Lexie

Madeline

Maggie

Miranda

Molly

Rachel

Savannah

Semone

Stephanie

Tara

Tasha

Tess

Yuko

