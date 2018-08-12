What Time & Channel Is ‘Fear the Walking Dead’? How Long Is Season 4 Episode 9?

Tonight, the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 resumes withe Episode 9, “People Like Us.” This is the first episode since Madison was killed in Episode 8, and Alicia finally decided to go ahead and let Naomi live. Here is what time the show is on and how to watch it. The episode will also be a little longer than usual.

Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on AMC. This is the regular starting time for both Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead on AMC. The only time Fear airs a little later than this is when it follows an episode of The Walking Dead. (This only happens during a finale of The Walking Dead.) An encore presentation of Fear will then air tonight on AMC at 12:04 a.m. Eastern (11:04 p.m. Central.)

Tonight’s episode is extra long, scheduled to last 1 hour and 4 minutes, according to TV Guide’s schedule. The episode will end at 10:04 p.m. Eastern (9:04 p.m. Central.) It will be followed by a new episode of Preacher.

The episode tonight will be airing on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

Talking Dead will air at 11:04 p.m. Eastern (10:04 p.m. Central.) Talking Dead will resume immediately after Preacher airs. It will air for one hour. Danay Garcia, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Ian Goldberg will be the guests tonight. Chris Hardwick will be hosting. At one point, Yvette Nicole Brown was slated to replace him as the host, but AMC investigated accusations against Hardwick and cleared him to return to hosting the show.

The synopsis from tonight’s episode reads: “Morgan tries to help Alicia and the fractured group of survivors as a storm brews.”

Here’s a preview: