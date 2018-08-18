Hallmark’s ‘Pearl in Paradise’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s fourth Summer Nights movie, Pearl in Paradise, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha. Much like the movie A Summer to Remember, this one will also leave you wanting to visit the ocean and spend some time on the beach. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Pearl in Paradise.

The movie premieres Saturday, August 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.

The movie stars Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha. The synopsis reads: “Alex, a photographer for a travel magazine, and Colin, a best-selling author, team up to find an elusive Fijian pearl. As both of their careers hang in the balance, their treasure hunt in a Fijian valley might lead them to find the only treasure that really matters.”

Jill Wagner stars as Alex. Jill is both an actress and a host. She finished her third season hosting INSP TV’s series Handcrafted America, where she travels seeking people who make contemporary products in a traditional way. She also spent seven seasons hosting ABC’s Wipeout. Her acting credits include Braven (where she starred opposite Jason Momoa), Teen Wolf (Kate Argent) (and she hosted the after show, Wolf Watch,) Splinter, and more.

Kristoffer Polaha stars as Colin. Kristoffer is known for starring in CW’s Life Unexpected. He’s been in numerous Hallmark movies, including Rocky Mountain Christmas, Hearts of Christmas, Daters Handbook, and more. His many other credits include North Shore, Miss Guided, Made in Jersey, Ringer, Valentine, Mad Men, Awkward, Without a Trace, Better Off Ted, Bones, CSI: Miami, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Roswell, House MD, Backstrom, Lethal Weapon, Rizzoli & Isles, Castle, Get Shorty, Designated Survivor, Ballers, Condor, America’s Prince, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Rob Kipa-Williams (Malakai)

Naomi Sequeira (Daniela)

Dina Gillespie (Sharon)

Wame Valentine (Ku)

Jared Blakiston (Derek)

Amelia Reid-Meredith (Renee)

Acteca Ravuvu (Serita)

Matt Young (Ben)

Lawrence Makaore (Akamu)

John Osbouorne Ema Erayasi (Front Desk Clerk)

Ashmita Kant (Molly)

