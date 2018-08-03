‘Quantico’ Season Finale: When Will the Show Return?

Tonight is the series finale of Quantico, which means that the show is not going to be returning for a fourth season.

This evening marks the 13th episode of season 3. The title of the episode is “Who are you?” and the synopsis reads, “Not everyone comes out alive when the team finally comes face to face with Conor Devlin; Alex makes a life-changing decision about her future.”

Season 3 of Quantico averaged a .43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.57 million viewers. This was down 35% and 8%, respectively, compared to season 2, reports TV Series Finale.

News that the show was canceled surfaced in early May, with Deadline writing, “… with its dense narrative and heavy serialization, the series started to lose momentum in the second half of its first season and continued to see declines through Season 2 and into Season 3.”

The show’s star, Priyanka Chopra, has been making headlines recently after reportedly becoming engaged to Nick Jonas. Jonas is 11 years Chopra’s junior, but age doesn’t appear to be a factor in their relationship. A source close to the singer recently told People, “The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever… Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him.”

Last year, Chopra was listed as one of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the world. The Indian actress got her start in the film industry after winning a series of pageant competitions, like the Miss World 2000 Pageant. In 2002, she was cast as the female lead in Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Humraaz, followed by Anl Sharma’s film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Be sure to tune into the series finale of Quantico tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.