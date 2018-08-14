Jenelle Evans & Her Kids to Continue Filming TM2 Without Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans has been one of the most controversial cast members on Teen Mom 2, especially with her road rage incident this season, which resulted in her pulling a gun out during a confrontation. To boot, her son, Jace, was in the front seat. Earlier in the season, Evans’ husband, David Eason, reportedly made some offensive comments online that resulted in MTV’s decision to not cease filming Eason on the show.

Some viewers have voiced on social media that they think Evans should be fired from the show, while there have been rumors that her husband has wanted her to quit since he cannot be filmed. The Hollywood Gossip reported that, when Eason was fired from the show, a source stated, “David is telling Jenelle to quit the show, since he can’t be on it … David tells Jenelle that they will be fine if she’s not on the show. However, she has no other way to make money. All of her endorsement deals fall through.”

Recently, Evans cleared up the rumors about her fate on the show, tweeting that she is locked into her contract, according to Entertainment Online. Evans tweeted, “Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. #Annoying.” Evans also said she’s “still butting heads” with the show. The Ashleys Reality Roundup has reported that Evans has officially signed her season 9 contract for Teen Mom 2.

A source told The Ashley on August 13, 2018 that, “Jenelle will likely begin shooting this week. MTV is working out the filming schedule with her right now … They are going to film Jenelle with Barbara [Evans] and do a basic catch-up on what’s been happening in Jenelle’s life since she last filmed. That will be filmed the first couple of days.” The source also stated that, “Since there is a lot of stuff that is off-limits to film, either at Jenelle’s request or because it has to do with David and MTV won’t film him, the producers had to come up with new subjects to include in Jenelle’s story. They are going to be revisiting with Jace’s father Andrew [Lewis] this season … Not sure if he will actually appear but he has been contacted to be part of Jenelle’s storyline this season.”

Previously, on Teen Mom 2, Evans told production that, “I will go do my own thing and I will get out of my contract. Best believe, mark my fucking words. I’m not doing it. I’ll go do my own thing. I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right fucking now.” It looks like things have not gone Evans’ way in that department thus far.

This isn’t the first time that Evans hasn’t spoken out against the show or gone against the rules. Over the past couple seasons, Evans has had many incidents where she refuses to film. Last season, Eason messaged producers that they needed to leave his property or he would call the police. The next day he acted like nothing happened. Evans then lashed out against the show, as she disagreed with the way she was portrayed on TV.