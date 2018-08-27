Kenya Moore’s Tight White Dress Hugs Her Growing Baby Bump

Kenya Moore took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband, Marc Daly, and her growing baby bump. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a fitted white dress to an event over the weekend, and the outfit hugged her growing baby bump.

“My two loves #baby and #babydaly came to support me at the #ubiquitous convention this weekend. We LOVE DC and everyone was so kind to us. Thank you for all the well wishes and all the people excited for #KenyaMooreHairCare,” Moore captioned the photo, which you can see above.

The photo received more than 25,000 “likes” in the first 30 minutes.

RHOA star and longtime Moore pal Cynthia Bailey also shared a picture from the event, referring to herself as “Auntie Cynt.” You can see that photo below.

Moore and Daly are expecting their first child in the fall. Moore has no revealed the gender of her baby, nor has she shared her exact due date. She has, however, opened up about becoming a mom, and she is super excited to welcome her little one.

“Everyone tells me I will be an amazing mom because I’m very nurturing and I’m very patient. Look how I am with my little puppies. I treat them like they will break. I spoil my little puppy babies. Everyone says I will be a great mom and I’m hoping I will be too,” Moore told Us Weekly back in December.

Moore has posted a few pictures of her growing belly over the past several months and fans simply can’t get enough.

“You look so happy! Your glowing and beautiful as always,” one Instagram user commented on her most recent bump pic.

“Awwwwww Kenya, I’m so happy for you! It’s so refreshing to see you continue to smile and laugh even when the devil was attacking you! When one door closes, God ALWAYS open another better than the first one. Continue to smile and love on your husband and soon to be,” wrote a second.