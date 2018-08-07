Lena Dunham Fat-Shamed After New Photos Posted Online

Shortly after the Daily Mail posted some new photos of Lena Dunham on its website, the internet began posting negative comments about her weight. According to the report, Dunham had just stepped out of an Uber in Los Angeles, carrying some of her belongings when the paparazzi caught up with her. Dunham was dressed in skin-colored shorts and a similarly-hued crop top.

“She showed some skin in her nude long-sleeve top and tiny shorts, which put her legs and torso on display,” reported the Daily Mail.

It didn’t take long for the comments to start rolling in. You can read some of them below:

“No idea who this is but cover up, love. That’s just unpleasant to look at,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh honey, that’s an outfit for behind closed doors, perhaps for sleeping in,” wrote a second.

“She looks disgusting. This is not empowering to women,” added a third.

The fat-shaming continued on social media, with Twitter users reacting to the photos and posting nasty comments about Dunham’s body.

“Lena Dunham is ‘happy’ looking frumpy and dumpy and just plain ugly,” wrote one Twitter user.

“But Lena Dunham is still wearing the clothes from when she was 20 pounds lighter. She looks like an absolute train wreck,” wrote another.

The new pictures of Dunham come just three days after she posted a side-by-side photo on Instagram, displaying her weight changes. You can see that photo below.

Just last month, Dunham opened up about her recent weight gain, posting another side-by-side photo on Instagram. The 32-year-old Girls actress has gained 24 pounds, but says that she is “happy, joyous and free,” at her current weight.

“On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy. On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in,” she wrote.